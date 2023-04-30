WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden pledged his administration will work to secure the release of journalists and American nationals held by foreign governments, while calling on the country to defend democracy.

“Everyone in this hall stands with you,” Biden said at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night in Washington, addressing Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is currently being held in Russia. “We are working every day to secure his release, looking at opportunities and tools to bring him home.”

At the annual Washington gathering of lawmakers, journalists and other public figures, the president enjoined calls for the release of Gershkovich; fellow journalist Austin Tice, a freelancer kidnapped in Syria in 2012; and Paul Whelan, the former U.S. marine serving a 16-year prison term in Russia.

The star-studded event also featured a video appearance by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, and was attended in-person by celebrities including John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Rosario Dawson.

Biden’s speech comes days after he announced a widely-expected reelection campaign. Current polls show Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump barreling toward a rematch of their bitterly contested 2020 election.

“I believe in the First Amendment, not just because my good friend Jimmy Madison wrote it,” Biden said, acknowledging criticisms about his age as he prepares for a bruising campaign.

“I get that age is a completely reasonable” issue, the president said. “The truth is we really have a record to be proud of,” he added, joking he isn’t finished with the job, unlike former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Fox announced this month it parted ways with Carlson.

Biden’s monologue hit many of the same notes of his 2024 campaign rollout, mainly his contention that America’s democracy remains fragile.

He jabbed Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican 2024 nomination, as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is polling second among potential Republican candidates even though he hasn’t yet officially declared a presidential run.

“I had a lot of Ron DeSantis jokes ready but Mickey Mouse beat the hell out of him,” the president said, referencing the governor’s ongoing fight with Walt Disney Co.

Biden ended his speech calling for unity and for Americans to defend democracy and embrace truth. “Poison is running through our democracy,” he said, lamenting efforts to ban books and bar elected representatives from serving.

“You know in our bones, our democracy remains at risk,” he said. “It’s in our power to preserve our democracy. We can, we must, we will.”