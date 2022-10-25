Biden receives updated booster shot and urges Americans to follow suit

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden received an updated coronavirus booster shot Tuesday, using the opportunity to plead with Americans to bolster their protection before a possible surge in virus cases in the coming months.

Flanked by top federal health officials, Biden warned that rising cases in Europe and new virus variants could portend another difficult winter as Americans spend more time indoors.

“As a country, we have a choice to make,” Biden said at the White House. “Can we repeat what happened in the past winters — more infections, more hospitalizations, more loved ones getting sick, even dying from the virus? Or can we have a much better winter if we use all — all — the tools we have available to us now?”

The vaccination was Biden’s third booster shot and his fifth dose of a coronavirus vaccine in total. He received the new shot about three months after contracting the virus this summer — timing that lined up with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people recently infected with the virus may wait that amount of time before receiving another vaccine dose.

White House officials have pitched the new boosters as akin to an annual flu shot, a routine inoculation timed for colder weather when more people move inside and congregate in less ventilated spaces, giving viruses an easier path to infecting people. Officials have encouraged Americans to get the vaccine in the month of October so their immunity will grow before the holidays.

But only about 20 million doses of the new boosters, produced by Pfizer and Moderna, have been administered since they were introduced at the beginning of September — representing a small fraction of those eligible for the shot. About 1 in 5 seniors have received a dose, according to the White House.

“The truth is, not enough people are getting it,” Biden said. “We’ve got to change that.”

The vaccines target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, the latter of which has made up a vast majority of cases in the United States in recent months.

About 350 people are dying from COVID-19 each day in the United States, far fewer than during earlier COVID-19 waves, although Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the White House’s COVID-19 coordinator, said the disease remained the third-leading cause of death in the country.