Subscribe

Biden calls Trump’s failure to concede an ’embarrassment’

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 10, 2020, 12:30PM

President-elect Joe Biden says President Donald Trump’s failure to recognize his victory is an “embarrassment.”

It marked the sharpest critique yet from the incoming president at the incumbent, as Trump’s team has refused to formally begin preparations for the transition.

Taking questions from reporters Tuesday for the first time since his victory, Biden predicted that “it will not help the president’s legacy.”

Biden says regardless of the Trump administration’s actions, his planning to assume power on Jan. 20 is continuing as scheduled.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine