Biden seeks huge funding increases for education, health care and environmental protection in first budget request to Congress

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Friday asked Congress to authorize a massive $1.5 trillion federal spending plan later this year, seeking to invest heavily in a number of government agencies to boost education, expand affordable housing, bolster public health and confront climate change.

The request marks Biden's first discretionary spending proposal, a precursor to the full annual budget he aims to release later in the spring that will address programs including Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. The president's early blueprint calls for a nearly 16% increase in funding across nondefense domestic agencies, reflecting the White House's guiding belief that a bigger, better resourced government in Washington can help address the country's most pressing political and economic challenges.

Many of the programs Biden seeks to fund at higher levels starting in October are initiatives that President Donald Trump had unsuccessfully tried to slash while in the White House. In a further break with Trump, who labored to spend sizable sums on defense during his term, Biden's new plan calls for a less than 2% increase for the military in the upcoming fiscal year.

But the administration's approach quickly divided lawmakers from both parties. Senior Senate Republicans accused the president of trying to shortchange the Pentagon, which they alleged would put the country at a disadvantage against China. Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and other progressives demanded deep cuts to the military's budget, though they endorsed the domestic investments that Biden put forward in his plan.

The mixed reception illustrates the balancing act Biden faces as he tries to navigate a Washington budget process that remains unsettled in the aftermath of the Trump administration. Democrats notched numerous spending victories during the Trump administration because Republicans kept capitulating on demands for spending controls. Biden, Republicans, and congressional liberals are all expected to test one another again in the coming months as they debate a budget plan ahead of October.

Under Biden's new proposal, the Education Department would see a roughly 41% increase over its current allocation, reaching $102 billion next fiscal year, with most of the new funds targeted for the Title I program, which funds high-poverty schools. The proposal would double federal spending on the Title I program and represent the largest increase since it was created more than 55 years ago.

The plan also proposes a roughly 23% boost to the Department of Health and Human Services, including more than $8.7 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which the administration says is the highest funding level for the public health agency in two decades. It would create a new federal agency under the National Institutes of Health, called the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, focused initially on innovative research on cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer's disease.

The budget envisions nearly $69 billion in federal money toward addressing public housing, a 15% increase from the amounts enacted in 2021, to help low-income families obtain access to affordable living accommodations. And the Biden administration hopes to set aside a total of $14 billion in new sums across government to protect the environment, including efforts to reduce carbon emissions and research clean-energy technology.

"Together, America has a chance not simply to go back to the way things were before the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn struck, but to begin building a better, stronger, more secure, more inclusive America," the White House's acting budget chief, Shalanda Young, said in a letter accompanying the blueprint Friday.

In releasing the spending document, the White House set off what is an annual, often bitterly partisan fight in Washington, as lawmakers race to fund the government before the current spending agreement expires at the end of September. The vast increases Biden seeks come in addition to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package that he signed into law last month and the roughly $2 trillion plan to upgrade the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that the White House asked Congress to adopt last week. In total, the budget would increase all federal discretionary spending by roughly 8% in 2022.

But setting federal spending at such high levels may prove difficult for Democrats, who maintain only narrow majorities in the House and Senate. They will probably have to rely on Republicans, who maintain filibuster power in the Senate, to fund the government. And some GOP lawmakers already have shown a renewed interest in tightening the federal purse strings - and addressing the budget deficit - after largely ignoring the issue during Trump's presidency.