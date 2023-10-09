Biden, the border and why a new wall is going up

The Biden administration said Thursday that it would build up to 20 miles of border barriers authorized during the Trump administration in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley.

The decision is a confusing one. As a candidate, President Joe Biden pledged never to build another foot of border wall. And on Thursday, he told reporters that he did not think the wall would be effective.

Although former President Donald Trump made the border wall a signature of his immigration policies, he was not the first president to build barriers to keep people from coming to the United States illegally.

Portions of the border wall date to the 1990s. In 2006, Congress revived the concept and expanded it. As a senator, Biden supported it. Construction continued throughout the Obama administration, as well. Over the years, wall projects have started and stopped because of environmental and legal issues.

Here’s what you need to know about its latest iteration.

Why is Biden building the wall?

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says Biden is building up to 20 miles of border wall because he has to.

The administration said it was bound to build this section of new wall because Congress already appropriated the funding to do so in 2019. It had been unsuccessful in persuading Congress to rescind the funding, Mayorkas said.

“From Day 1, this administration has made clear that a border wall is not the answer,” Mayorkas said Thursday in Mexico City, after a member of the Mexican news media asked about the apparent reversal. “That remains our position, and our position has never wavered.”

But the justification that Mayorkas gave in the Federal Register suggested that the construction along this stretch was needed to stop unauthorized crossings.

“There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States,” he wrote in the public notice.

The administration also said it was waiving more than 20 federal laws and regulations to allow for the construction of the barriers.

The funding appropriated for this section of barriers is separate from the Defense Department funds that Trump reprogrammed to build a wall. Biden halted the use of the reprogrammed defense funds on his first day in office.

Have migrants been crossing the border in the Rio Grande Valley?

Border Patrol agents have made more than 2 million arrests at the southwest border this year. About 245,000 of those were in the Rio Grande Valley, according to government data.

It is an area where large groups of migrants often make the crossing together. In a five-day period in July, Border Patrol agents arrested four large groups, 520 migrants in all. Most of the migrants were from Central America and South America. Border officials say sending large groups of migrants at once is a common technique used by smugglers. The goal, officials say, is to overwhelm Border Patrol agents in remote areas where resources are stretched thin. Many migrants in this region end up being rescued because of dehydration or other health problems that come from spending hours in the desert.

Starr County has about 66,000 residents and is west of the city of McAllen. It is also home to the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge, which follows the Rio Grande along the last 275-mile stretch of the river.

Environmentalists have said that building a barrier with bollards, flood lights and other infrastructure, such as roads, will harm fauna and flora in the wildlife corridor.

The dense brush along the river and the area’s isolation make it an ideal crossing point for migrants. As night falls, smugglers pump inflatable rafts and send dozens or hundreds of people — or more — across the Rio Grande. Many of the migrants wear wristbands, used by the smugglers to identify them by category: single adult, family, unaccompanied child.

Once they have crossed, migrants typically walk a few miles, until they encounter a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle. They surrender and then await transport to a station for processing by authorities.

How long is the border wall?

There are 706 noncontiguous miles of border wall — which consists of a variety of barriers — along parts of the nearly 2,000-mile border between the United States and Mexico. Building a continuous border wall has never been a realistic option, because the terrain along the border is so different.

There are also natural barriers that slow down crossings the way human-made barriers do. In many areas, the wall or other barriers have been constructed north of the international boundary. This means that migrants can cross into the United States but still remain behind the wall.