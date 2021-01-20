Biden to overturn Trump's climate legacy on dozens of fronts

WASHINGTON - Within hours of taking the oath of office as president Wednesday, Joe Biden intends to sign more than a dozen executive orders and direct nearly 100 agency actions aimed at unraveling Donald Trump's environmental policies, as he works to cement the government's role in safeguarding air and water, protecting endangered species and combating climate change at home and abroad.

Biden will order federal agencies to review scores of climate policies enacted during the Trump administration and, if possible, to quickly reverse them. Nearly half of the regulations the new administration is targeting come from the Environmental Protection Agency, on issues ranging from drinking water and dangerous chemicals to gas mileage standards.

"A cry for survival comes from planet itself. A cry that can't be any more desperate or any more clear," Biden said in his inaugural address. Listing the challenges the nation faces, he pointed to "the battle to save our planet by getting the climate under control."

In a briefing with reporters Tuesday evening, Biden's new national climate adviser, Gina McCarthy, said the moves will "begin undoing some of the harmful actions that happened in the previous administration's watch, so that we can move forward in combating the climate crisis."

In addition to rejoining the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change, which the United States formally exited on Nov. 4, McCarthy said Biden would sign "a broad executive order that takes steps that are imperative to address our climate crisis, and will also create good union jobs and advance environmental justice while reversing more than 100 of the previous administration's harmful policies."

Biden will take even more sweeping action on Jan. 27, according to a document obtained by The Washington Post. He plans to sign a sweeping executive order elevating climate in domestic and national security policy; direct "science and evidence based decision-making" in federal agencies; reestablish the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology; and announce U.S. data that will help underpin the Climate Leaders' Summit that Biden will host in Washington in late April.

Incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would sign 15 executive orders Wednesday afternoon in the Oval Office, among his first actions as president. Though incoming presidents often like to sign executive orders on their first day, the chasm between Biden's agenda and Trump's legacy is one of the widest in recent decades. Nowhere is that contrast more pronounced than on climate change - which Trump largely dismissed altogether - and the environment, where he and his deputies scaled back a range of protections to benefit the fossil fuel industry.

Biden comes to power with a sense of urgency about climate change that is unmatched by any previous occupant of the White House, and he is installing people who share his views throughout the government. The regulations he is instructing agencies to review range from a recent Labor Department rule preventing environmentally sustainable mutual funds from being default retirement investments to a Transportation Department regulation making it easier to transport liquefied natural gas by rail.

McCarthy repeatedly referred to the warming of the planet as a crisis in her remarks Tuesday, adding, "At this moment of profound crisis, we have the opportunity to build a more resilient, sustainable economy, one that will put the United States on an irreversible path to achieve net-zero emissions economywide no later than 2050."

While many of Biden's actions Wednesday will take effect over time - the country will again formally become a party to the Paris agreement 30 days from now - his most immediate action will be to rescind the presidential permit Trump granted the Keystone XL pipeline to transport crude oil from Canada across the border into the United States. The project became a flash point for climate activists during the Obama administration, and Biden pledged during the campaign to block it.

His aides said the president-elect also intends to block any "proclamations, memoranda and permits" signed over the past four years that "do not serve the U.S. national interest."

Industry executives made it clear Wednesday that they were prepared to work with Biden, even though they warned him against pushing to abolish fossil fuels.

American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike Sommers said in a statement that while his members "support the ambitions of the Paris Agreement," the new administration should keep in mind "models show that this agreement between nations cannot be achieved without access to natural gas." And he took issue with Biden's permit decision, saying "Revoking the Keystone XL pipeline is a significant step backwards both for environmental progress and our economic recovery."