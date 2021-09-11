Biden uses array of legal tools to mandate vaccines, testing limits to his power

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s far-reaching assertion of executive authority to require COVID-19 vaccines for 100 million U.S. workers relies on a set of complicated legal tools that will test the power — and the limits — of the federal government to compel personal health care decisions.

To more aggressively confront the coronavirus pandemic, Biden is pulling several levers of presidential power: He is using an emergency provision in the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970; he is threatening to withhold federal funding from hospitals and other health care organizations; and he is embracing his authority as chief executive of the sprawling federal workforce and its contractors.

Together, the president’s actions are an assertive use of his jurisdiction over U.S. life as the occupant of the Oval Office. Until Thursday, under Biden’s leadership, the White House had been far more cautious about mandating vaccines than his counterparts around the world, especially in Europe.

On Friday, facing accusations from Republicans of an abuse of power and threats of lawsuits, Biden had a simple retort.

“Have at it,” he said.

The right of government to impose vaccines has been established since at least 1904, when the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 ruling that Cambridge, Massachusetts, could require all adults to be vaccinated against smallpox. But more recent cases — including the first Supreme Court ruling on the Affordable Care Act — call into question whether Biden or any president could simply order all Americans to get shots.

That is not what Biden is doing. By requiring that companies maintain safe workplaces through vaccination, legal experts said Friday that the president was relying on the federal government’s well-established constitutional power to regulate commerce and the 51-year-old law establishing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Once OSHA drafts an “emergency temporary standard” and a White House regulatory office reviews it, officials said the agency would begin enforcing the rules: collecting reports of violations and sending out inspectors who will be empowered to impose $13,650 fines for violations and up to $136,500 for those that are willful or repeated.

“The constitutionality of this regulatory effort is completely clear,” said Donald B. Verrilli Jr., who served as solicitor general under President Barack Obama. “In a situation like this, one where we’re in the middle of a public health emergency, courts recognize that they lack the institutional competency to make judgments about what’s in the best interest of public health and safety.”

Biden’s adversaries are already accusing him of an abuse of power, saying he has gone too far in confronting a virus that has claimed the lives of more than 600,000 Americans. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called the president’s actions “utterly lawless.” Gov. Brian Kemp, a Georgia Republican, said the move was “blatantly unlawful, and Georgia will not stand for it.”

In a fundraising email sent Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, a Republican who has issued anti-mask orders, wrote, “Joe Biden has declared war on constitutional government, the rule of law, and the jobs and livelihoods of millions of Americans.”

But top aides to the president do not appear to be shaken by what they say was an expected response from those quarters. White House officials believe he has clear authority to compel federal workers to be vaccinated as a condition of their employment by the government. And they say requiring hospitals and other health care organization to vaccinate its workers — a mandate that covers as many as 17 million people — is a reasonable condition in exchange for taking federal health care reimbursements.

The most novel part of the president’s announcements Thursday relate to his use of the emergency authority provided by Congress under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 as a way to require most U.S. workers to submit to vaccination against the virus.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about coronavirus safety at schools at Brookland Middle School in Washington, Sept. 10, 2021. President Biden, in his first remarks since unveiling an extensive plan to push two-thirds of American workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, said Friday that his sweeping mandates would withstand challenges by Republicans who said they plan to defy them. (Pete Marovich/The New York Times)

White House officials said OSHA was likely to take at least three or four weeks to write the new standard, partly because it must complete certain time-consuming steps to ensure that the rule passes legal muster. Among them are rigorously demonstrating that workers face a grave danger at work, that the rule is necessary to defuse that danger and that it is feasible for employers to carry out.