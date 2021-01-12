Biden vows to heal racial wounds in US. But doing so will take more than words

WASHINGTON - For nearly two years, President-elect Joe Biden has sold himself to American voters as the man best able to heal a nation sundered by racism and partisan distrust. He has vowed to rein in police abuse, reform criminal sentencing and inject fresh resources into low-income communities battered by inequality.

But accomplishing these goals, never easy, has been made immeasurably more difficult by last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol, a stark display of White anger and violence. With liberals demanding bold action on issues of race and inequality and moderates urging caution, Biden will have to navigate sharp divisions in his own party, as well as the gulf between Democrats and the Republicans who retain control of half the seats in the Senate.

Beyond politics, the cultural challenges facing Biden are unprecedented in modern times, scholars and political analysts say. In addition to intense debates about policing, his administration will confront the growing threat of armed, far-right extremist groups and a national discourse increasingly marked by racial rancor. To be successful, they say, Biden must find words and policies that can address decades of unequal treatment without provoking a backlash in the large swaths of the nation that did not vote for him.

"What Joe Biden is inheriting is the legacy of the cultural wars that began in the 1960s but still beset the country today," said Leonard Steinhorn, a professor of communication and an affiliate professor of history at American University. "And Joe Biden didn't run as a policy candidate, he ran as cultural candidate - as someone who could restore the soul of the country. . . . The question is: How does he do that?"

The nation's divisions over racial equity, criminal justice and policing are likely to be among the most fraught domestic issues facing Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the first woman and first person of color to hold the job.

Over the past year, after the killing of George Floyd, Americans watched as Black Lives Matter turned into one of the largest protest movements in U.S. history. The country's reckoning on racism and police violence rippled through corporate boardrooms, school curriculums, sports and seemingly every facet of American life.

Although Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police in May appeared to many to be a watershed moment that might lead to lasting change in policing, it was followed by several other high-profile incidents of Black Americans being killed or seriously wounded by police, including Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., and Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia. The crowds that flooded the nation's streets in protest were often belittled by President Trump, who called them "thugs," and many of his supporters.

The past four years also saw a surge in activity by white supremacists, which Biden repeatedly stated was one of the reasons he decided to enter the presidential contest. Groups on opposite sides of the political and cultural spectra continue to clash - sometimes violently - at rallies and protests.

Last week, in a stunning assault on democracy, a group of Trump's most fervent supporters stormed Congress as lawmakers were certifying Biden's victory. Biden immediately condemned the rioters who forced their way inside the Capitol as "insurrectionists, domestic terrorists," a sign that his administration will take seriously the threat posed by homegrown extremists.

The next day, Biden introduced U.S. appellate judge Merrick B. Garland as his nominee for attorney general. Garland said the chaos at the Capitol made clear that "the rule of law is . . . the very foundation of our democracy." And he pledged that, if confirmed, his priorities will range from "ensuring racial equity in our justice system to meeting the evolving threat of violent extremism."

Still, the sight of White rioters breaching the Capitol and freely roaming its marble halls raised fresh questions about unequal treatment by law enforcement officials. When the Floyd protests reached their peak in early June, the airwaves filled with scenes of police using significantly more force against diverse crowds of demonstrators lawfully gathered in public streets.

At the time, scattered incidents of violence and looting infuriated conservatives and led to a resurgence of the "Back the Blue" movement. Hobbled by Trump's sloppy handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the president's campaign seized on the opportunity to shift the message to law and order, warning suburban voters that the protesters - and their Democratic supporters - threatened their "American Dream."

Initially, Biden struggled to respond. When protesters started demanding that cities "defund the police" and shift government resources to social programs, Biden's message was at times unclear - although he unequivocally condemned the violence.