Biden will end detention for most pregnant and postpartum immigrants

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will ease restrictions placed on people in the country illegally who are pregnant, postpartum or nursing, the latest change in its broader efforts to soften immigration detention policies put in place by former President Donald Trump.

Under the new policy, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers generally will not detain or arrest people who are pregnant or nursing or who had a baby within the previous year, according to a draft of the plan shared with The New York Times and a person familiar with the policy. The language in the policy will be gender-neutral, acknowledging that transgender men can give birth — another departure from past directives.

The number of pregnant immigrants in detention increased sharply under Trump, who reversed a policy put in place in 2016 by President Barack Obama that called for detaining them only under extraordinary circumstances.

Since 2016, ICE has arrested pregnant immigrants more than 4,000 times, according to internal government data shared with the Times. The number in custody has fallen more recently, partly because of measures to reduce the number of people in congregate settings who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19. There are currently fewer than 20 such immigrants in custody, staying for an average of three days.

Immigration advocates welcomed President Joe Biden’s new policy, which they said went even further than the 2016 version that was issued when he was vice president. But like Biden’s other immigration policies to date — all of which have been made through executive orders or directives and not codified in law — protections for pregnant and postpartum immigrants could disappear under a future administration, just as Trump rewrote Obama’s policy.

“Any change in presidential administration can materially change people’s lives, especially immigrants and folks who are kind of trying to navigate their way through the immigration system,” said Breanne J. Palmer, a lawyer with UndocuBlack Network, which advocates for Black people currently and formerly in the country illegally.

“People who endure detention when they’re pregnant or nursing, you know, they really have very little recourse,” Palmer said.

Although the new policy will affect only a small number of immigrants, it could rankle some conservatives who previously supported an effort by Trump to nullify the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship, in part to deter migrants from trying to get into the country to deliver babies.

Palmer’s organization was among a number of immigration advocacy groups that filed a complaint in March with the Department of Homeland Security, ICE’s parent agency, about how pregnant immigrants had been treated in detention centers from February 2020 to February 2021. The complaint included descriptions of pregnant detainees not getting needed medical care.

Advocacy groups separately sued Customs and Border Protection this month for records since 2020 on pregnant migrants and how they were treated in government custody. The suit came after reports of the Trump administration deporting migrant women and their babies, who had been born days earlier in the United States. Some of the women, the advocates said, had come here to request asylum but were sent back, usually to Mexico, without a birth certificate documenting their babies’ U.S. citizenship.

The new Biden policy will not apply to pregnant, postpartum or nursing migrants in the custody of Customs and Border Protection. Border Patrol agents are typically the first U.S. law enforcement officials to encounter migrants who cross the border, and they typically hold them for only a few days before transferring them to ICE custody.

A Customs and Border Protection spokesman said he could not comment on pending litigation.

Policies that govern the detention or incarceration of pregnant citizens vary across the country. Most states ban the shackling of pregnant women during labor, as well as other restraints. Fewer have banned restraints throughout the entire pregnancy, according to data collected by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Andrea Meza, director of family detention services at the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, or RAICES, a nonprofit organization, said she and other advocates were hoping for a policy that banned the detaining of pregnant immigrants in the country illegally or those with infants under any circumstance. A person familiar with the new policy said an extraordinary circumstance in which a pregnant immigrant was detained would be if the immigrant committed a violent crime. Meza said the Obama administration’s policy — which allowed for pregnant women detained for immigration violations to be released while they awaited deportation proceedings — did not go far enough, leaving out protections for nursing immigrants, for example.