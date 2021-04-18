Biden’s choice for Justice Department No. 2 seen as consensus builder

WASHINGTON — Lisa Monaco was President Barack Obama’s top counterterrorism adviser when she was handed an intractable problem: Fix the administration’s ineffective response to the kidnappings of Americans by Islamic State group fighters, which had prompted outcries from victims’ families, without changing the government’s refusal to make concessions to terrorists.

Monaco quickly instituted a change, according to Matthew Olsen, a former director of the National Counterterrorism Center. She mandated that the families, who had been kept in the dark about the government’s restrictions and had even faced threats of prosecution should they pay ransoms themselves, be brought into the fold. Most had lost faith in the government, and she sought them out to ensure that a new hostage policy was fair and credible.

“For the administration to realize it was not handling this right was a lot to Lisa’s credit,” said Diane Foley, whose son James Foley was the first American to be beheaded by the Islamic State in 2014. After Monaco’s team completed its review, the administration adopted a policy that included advising families of all their options and refraining from threats of prosecution. Obama acknowledged that the government should have treated them as “trusted partners.”

Now Monaco, 53, a veteran of national security roles, is poised to become the deputy attorney general — the Justice Department’s No. 2 official — where her ability to broker consensus on politically charged issues will quickly be tested. Among other matters, she is expected to be a key player in the Biden administration’s push to combat domestic extremism, embodied most publicly in the Justice Department’s investigation into the deadly Capitol attack on Jan. 6 by a pro-Donald Trump mob.

Her experience with cyberissues will help give her office an influential voice as the Biden administration confronts threats from countries like Russia, which it penalized Thursday for hacking U.S. government agencies and companies and for interfering in the 2020 presidential election.

Monaco will also work closely with Attorney General Merrick Garland to rebuild trust in the Justice Department after it became a target of Trump and his allies.

Her resume makes her uniquely suited to tackle the department’s biggest issues, which include not only domestic extremism but also foreign cyberattacks, a sensitive investigation into Biden’s son and an open special inquiry into the roots of the Russia investigation.

Monaco is also known for being careful to build support for her views. “Good ideas die all the time because people don’t go to the right congressman or Cabinet secretary and get buy-in,” said Ken Wainstein, who was Monaco’s predecessor as head of the Justice Department’s national security division. “That’s the kind of thing that Lisa is masterful at.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee voiced unanimous support for her nomination last month, and a bipartisan coalition of senators is expected to confirm her in the coming days.

The riot investigation is a major undertaking that will be part of Monaco’s purview, should she be confirmed.

“After 9/11, a key challenge for FBI and Justice Department was protecting the country from foreign and foreign-influenced attackers while respecting privacy, civil rights and civil liberties,” said Jessie Liu, a partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and a former U.S. attorney in Washington. She worked briefly with Monaco when they were both prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington. “Today, they face a similar challenge as the department seeks to counter violent domestic extremism.”

Investigators and prosecutors quickly charged more people after the Capitol breach than in any other investigation in department history, but they sometimes disagreed on aspects of the inquiry, including whether to approach the attack as a straightforward criminal investigation or a national security intelligence operation, what to do about pleas and how aggressively to charge rioters, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions.

Monaco will not only referee internal disputes; she will also weigh in on consequential and potentially politically fraught decisions, like whether to charge rioters with sedition. Republicans could criticize such a charge as a way to target Trump’s supporters. Democrats, who often refer to the rioters as insurrectionists and domestic terrorists, could be angered if no sedition case is brought.

Amplifying pressures on the department, Senate committees have held public hearings on the security failures leading up to the attack, and House Democrats have requested related intelligence from federal agencies and local law enforcement.