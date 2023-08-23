Biden’s new student loan repayment plan Is open. Here’s how to enroll

Borrowers who are buckling under the pressure of their federal student loans have a new option to significantly cut their payments, eventually by as much as half.

The Biden administration’s new income-driven repayment plan known as SAVE opened for enrollment Tuesday, providing millions of borrowers with a more affordable way to pay their monthly student loan bills, which will become due again in October after a three-year pause.

“With the SAVE plan, we are making a promise to every student,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said during a call with reporters Monday afternoon. “Your payments will be affordable. You’re not going to be buried under a mountain of interest and you won’t be saddled with a lifetime of debt.”

In the coming days, more than 30 million borrowers will be invited to enroll in the plan, which was initially proposed in January and bases monthly payments on income and family size.

Unlike the White House’s former plan to cancel up to $20,000 in federal debt — struck down by the Supreme Court in June — this payment option will become a permanent piece of the student loan machinery and be available to current and future borrowers. It also creates a new safety net, automatically enrolling certain borrowers into the SAVE plan after they have fallen behind on their payments.

Borrowers who want to sign up for the SAVE — or Saving on a Valuable Education — plan, should move quickly: You can expect to wait roughly four weeks for your application to be processed, senior department officials said. By enrolling now, you can have your paperwork processed with enough time before your first payment becomes due, officials added.

Borrowers won’t receive the full benefits of the plan until next summer, because some features won’t immediately take effect. Here’s a rundown on how the plan will work:

Who is eligible for the new repayment plan?

Those with federal undergraduate or graduate loans. Borrowers with undergraduate debt are eligible for lower payments than graduate borrowers.

Who is excluded?

Parents who borrowed to pay for their children’s schooling using Parent PLUS loans cannot enroll in the new plan.

If parent borrowers cannot afford to make their payments, they generally have access to only the most expensive income-driven repayment plan — known as income-contingent repayment — which requires borrowers to pay 20% of their discretionary income for 25 years; anything remaining is forgiven.

How does the new SAVE plan work?

All income-driven repayment plans generally operate the same way. Payments are based on your earnings and household size, and are readjusted each year. After monthly payments are made for a set number of years, usually 20, any remaining balance is forgiven. (The balance is taxable as income, although a temporary tax rule exempts balances forgiven through 2025 from federal income taxes.)

The SAVE plan — which replaced the Revised Pay as You Earn program, or REPAYE — is more generous in several ways. To start, it would reduce payments on undergraduate loans to 5% of discretionary income, down from 10% in REPAYE (and 15% in other plans).

Graduate debt is also eligible, but borrowers would pay 10% of discretionary income on that portion. If you hold both undergraduate and graduate debt, your payment will be weighted accordingly.

The new rules also tweak the payment formula by protecting more income for basic needs, which in turn reduces payments overall. That change will also allow more low-income workers to qualify for $0 payments.

What is discretionary income?

Once you pay for basic needs like food and rent, any leftover income is considered discretionary; income-driven repayment plans require borrowers to pay a percentage of that discretionary income.

The SAVE plan tweaks the payment formula so that more income is shielded for those basic needs, generating less discretionary income and a lower payment.

SAVE increases the amount of income protected from repayment to 225% of the federal poverty guidelines, roughly equivalent to $15 an hour for a single borrower. If you earn less than that, you won’t have to make a monthly payment.

Put another way, a single person who makes less than $32,805 a year would make $0 monthly payments. The same goes for someone in a household of four with income below $67,500. That should help an additional 1 million low-income borrowers qualify for a zero-dollar payment, the Education Department said.

Under the old REPAYE program, less income was shielded, or up to 150% of the federal poverty guidelines.

Will the way interest is treated change?

Yes. This is one of the most attractive features of the new plan. If a borrower’s monthly payment does not cover the interest owed, the Education Department will cancel the uncovered portion.