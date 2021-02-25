Biden’s nominees of color hit snags

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has fewer top government leaders in place than other recent presidents at this point in their terms, a pace that's been slowed by a siege at the Capitol, an impeachment trial, a plague and a series of snowstorms.

But activists who pushed Biden to nominate a diverse Cabinet are also noticing another phenomenon: Many of the president’s Black, Latino, Asian and Native American nominees are encountering more political resistance than their white counterparts, further drawing out the process of staffing the federal government.

Controversy has centered on endangered nominee Neera Tanden, who would be the first Indian American to lead the Office of Management and Budget, typically a low-profile post. Her detractors, including Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, have seized on scores of pointed attacks that Tanden has made via social media in recent years — a line of criticism that women’s groups say is unfair because it focuses on her tone rather than her qualifications or policies.

Activists say the concerns raised over Tanden are part of a broader pattern imperiling many of President Joe Biden’s non-white nominees, making their confirmation process rougher and meaner than in previous years and when compared with their white counterparts. Many of these nominees are still likely to go forward along mostly partisan lines, but with their qualifications scrutinized more closely and their reputations attacked more forcefully than their white counterparts, activists say.

“We are concerned with what seems like foot-dragging and an effort to slow down the confirmation process of eminently qualified individuals and the fact that these nominees are women, people of color, sons or daughters of immigrants and there seems to be a pattern that is very troubling,” said Janet Murguía, the president of UnidosUS, a Latino-focused group. “It seems like this treatment is a double standard because we’re seeing that historically other administrations have been able to move much more quickly.”

Biden made a point of elevating a record number of non-white officials to top posts, putting the majority-white Senate in a position where it is potentially more likely that candidates of color will be rejected or scrutinized.

Scott Sloofman, a spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said Democratic senators have voted against female and non-white appointments made by Republican presidents. He noted that 41 Democrats voted against former housing secretary Ben Carson, who is Black, and six Democrats voted against former transportation secretary Elaine Chao, who is Asian American.

Republicans also point out that two of Biden's Black nominees, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, had support from both sides of the aisle, and that Alejandro Mayorkas, who is Latino, was confirmed as homeland security secretary.

“It’s kind of ridiculous,” said a Senate Republican aide who was not authorized to discuss the Biden nominations publicly. “Senate Republicans are opposing these people because they are out of the mainstream and it has nothing to do with race.”

Still, civil rights groups are watching closely and keeping in touch with Senate and White House leaders to call out what they see as sexist or racist lines of attack. Many of the liberal groups have some practice at doing this, as when civil rights leaders banded together during the 2020 campaign to monitor how then-vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was criticized.

A number of the nominees have been labeled with language that activist groups view as racially coded. For example, Rep. Deb Haaland, D-New Mexico, Biden's nominee to be the first Native American to lead the Department of the Interior, is being cast by Republicans as a “radical.”

Opposition to her has been so intense that it prompted two former Democratic senators — cousins Tom Udall of New Mexico and Mark Udall of Colorado — to present a defense in USA Today, where they wrote that “the exceptional criticism of Rep. Haaland and the threatened holds on her nomination must be motivated by something other than her record.”

Vanita Gupta, Biden's pick to be associate attorney general at the Justice Department and an Indian American, is the target of a multibillion-dollar ad campaign from conservative groups labeling her “dangerous.” Heritage Action for America has focused on California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, questioning his qualifications to head the Health and Human Services Department because he’s not a doctor, which has not always been a prerequisite for that position.