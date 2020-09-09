Big Basin Redwoods State Park closed for at least a year due to wildfire damage

California's oldest state park will remain closed for at least a year following extensive damage caused by the recent CZU August Lightning Complex fires.

In a statement to SFGATE on Sunday, the California State Parks department said it was "saddened by the devastation the wildfire has caused," not only to Big Basin Redwoods State Park but the surrounding community in the Santa Cruz area.

Because the park's ancient redwood trees are currently unstable, they must be stress tested against the effects of winter storms, wind, soil erosion and potential flooding in burned-out areas before the public is allowed to return, according to the department, which is still assessing the damages.

"The recovery period will be a long process," the statement continued.

A lack of prescribed burns in the area as well as vegetation buildup were both contributing factors to Big Basin's worst fire in recorded history, according to Peter Jordan, one of the park's environmental scientists. Several structures were destroyed, including the park's headquarters -- which were built in 1936 and are registered with the National Register of Historic Places -- as well as the main lodge, ranger station, nature museum and campground facilities.

The Mother of the Forest and the Father of the Forest trees, two of the park's largest, were both impacted by the wildfires but remain healthy. The Auto Tree, known for its recognizable hollow and as one of Big Basin's oldest redwoods, sustained "moderate to extensive damage, but remains standing," reported California State Parks.

The upper crowns of some trees were scorched while others remain unscathed, but the redwoods' unique chemical composition help them to recover over time.

"Trees in a fire-adapted ecosystem have a fair amount of bark protecting them from mortality," J. Keith Gilless, the dean emeritus of UC Berkeley's College of Natural Resources and chair of the California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection, told SFGATE earlier this month. "Redwoods in particular have 10 inches of bark that are pretty resistant to heat coming in to kill them, and some are even adapted to sprouting after fires."

All campgrounds will remain closed through Tuesday, including those in Half Moon Bay, Manresa, New Brighton, Seacliff and Sunset state beaches. All other state parks and beaches in these counties are temporarily closed to the public until further notice.

Amanda Bartlett is an SFGATE digital reporter. Email: amanda.bartlett@sfgate.com -- Twitter: @byabartlett