’Big Pave’ project to close Highway 101 overnight near Cloverdale

Portions of Highway 101 between Geyserville and Cloverdale will undergo nightly closures starting Tuesday to complete bridge work on the “Big Pave” road project, Caltrans announced.

The nightly closures, which will divert vehicles off and back onto the highway along the 11-mile stretch, will run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday through mid-October. No construction is scheduled for Fridays or Saturdays, Caltrans said.

Crews with the state’s highway agency will be making concrete repairs on eight bridges between Geyserville and Cloverdale, one at a time. The work will start Sept. 1 at the Canyon Road overcrossing and end at the interchange with Highway 128 near the county line. Motorists should expect short delays.

The work is part of the second phase of the Highway 101 repaving project, which started in April. All told, the 24-mile Big Pave project, which includes the first phase that started in spring 2017, will cost an estimated $164 million and be complete by fall 2022.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.