Early Monday morning, a big rig carrying some 20 tons of chocolate caught fire on westbound Interstate 80 in Placer County north of Colfax.

By 4:30 a.m., Cal Fire had arrived on the scene and contained the blaze, the agency said in a statement. They reported no injuries.

CAL FIRE/ Placer County Fire Department Firefighters responded to a commercial vehicle fire on Interstate 80 and Highway... Posted by CAL FIRE NEU on Monday, July 31, 2023

Caltrans District 3 said in a tweet that a traffic jam ensued as officials cleaned up the presumably sticky scene.

#TrafficAlert Expect delays along WB I-80 in @PlacerCA just west of Secret Town, due to a big rig fire early this morning and clean up efforts. #2 lane remains closed. ETO after 3pm. @CHPAuburn @CHPgv pic.twitter.com/x91wWvdwzg — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 31, 2023

The crash was first reported by KCRA. Chocolate is highly flammable due to its high fat content, according to DSV, a Danish transport and logistics company.

Cal Fire did not respond to request for comment.