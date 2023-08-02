Big rig carrying 20 tons of chocolate catches fire in Placer County

There were no injuries in the Placer County incident.|
TERRY CASTLEMAN
LOS ANGELES TIMES
August 2, 2023, 4:53PM
Updated 26 minutes ago

Early Monday morning, a big rig carrying some 20 tons of chocolate caught fire on westbound Interstate 80 in Placer County north of Colfax.

By 4:30 a.m., Cal Fire had arrived on the scene and contained the blaze, the agency said in a statement. They reported no injuries.

Caltrans District 3 said in a tweet that a traffic jam ensued as officials cleaned up the presumably sticky scene.

The crash was first reported by KCRA. Chocolate is highly flammable due to its high fat content, according to DSV, a Danish transport and logistics company.

Cal Fire did not respond to request for comment.

