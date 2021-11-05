Subscribe

Big rig collision shuts down eastbound Highway 37 near Sears Point

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 5, 2021, 2:32PM
A collision involving multiple vehicles, including at least one big rig, has shut down eastbound Highway 37 near Sears Point.

The collision was reported about 1:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes on the Mare Island Bridge, east of Highway 121, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one person had to be freed from a vehicle.

As of 2:30 p.m., westbound Highway 37 was open.

This is a developing story.

