Semitruck crash prompts closure of Old Redwood Highway lanes in Petaluma

The big rig was turning onto Petaluma Boulevard North from the offramp when it toppled, according to authorities.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 29, 2022, 8:54AM
A semitruck crash prompted the closure of two westbound lanes of Old Redwood Highway at Highway 101 in Petaluma Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The 18-wheel truck transporting chicken feed was attempting to turn onto Petaluma Boulevard North from the offramp when it toppled over about 7:43 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

Some of the 70,000 pounds of organic animal feed in the truck spilled onto the roadway.

The Petaluma Police Department, Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District, Petaluma Fire Department and a Sonoma County hazmat crew also responded to the scene.

The affected lanes are expected to reopen around noon, Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons said.

Petaluma police advised drivers to avoid the area until the roadway is cleared.

The big rig driver was able to exit the vehicle by kicking out the windshield, Lyons said. The driver suffered minor to moderate injuries and declined to be transported to a hospital.

The police department is investigating the cause of the crash.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

