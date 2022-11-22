A big rig carrying 37,000 pounds of frozen food toppled over Nov. 11 on a ramp to southbound Highway 101 in Santa Rosa because its driver had the truck traveling too fast, police said.

The vehicle overturned on its left side and hit the guardrail about 1:30 p.m. just south of the Highway 12 interchange, blocking traffic until about 9 p.m. that day.

No one was injured in the crash.

California Highway Patrol Officer Marcus Hawkins said investigators determined the crash happened because of the speed of the vehicle.

The driver claimed to have been traveling at 20 mph, Hawkins said.

Police believe the truck was traveling “significantly faster” and say physical evidence, such as the position of the vehicle on the roadway, disproves the driver’s claim. Hawkins said the big rig was traveling too fast at that point for the load it was carrying.

CHP would not disclose the suspected speed.

The driver was not cited as authorities did not witness the crash as the CHP does not typically issue citations for non-injury, non-DUI related crashes, Hawkins said.

Though it was initially reported the big rig was filled with cheese, CHP officers later determined the vehicle contained thousands of pounds of frozen food.

“The investigating officer said he saw lots of Mexican casseroles,” Hawkins said in an email.

The vehicle had been used to transport cheese but did not have any by the time of the crash. The driver’s stop before the collision was a delivery of an “unknown type” of cheese, Hawkins said.

“Rumors of cheese,” he said in an email, “were greatly exaggerated.”

