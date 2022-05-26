Big rig rolls off I-5 overpass onto San Juan Road in Sacramento, driver hospitalized

A tractor-trailer driver was rushed to a local hospital and a portion of San Juan Road in Sacramento is blocked after the big rig crashed off an Interstate 5 overpass onto the road below, according to Sacramento Fire officials.

Sacramento Fire Department crews got the call just before 2 p.m., Wednesday, according to a fire department social media post. Photos show first responders found the crumpled cab and trailer on its side against the overpass’ berm alongside San Juan Road.

Incident info: Just before 2pm a Semi-truck crashed off of I-5 and ended up on San Juan Rd. The driver has been transported in stable condition San Juan Rd is blocked from Duckhorn Dr. to Airport Rd. Hazmat teams on scene to cleanup fuel that has leaked from the Semi. pic.twitter.com/CrRNbUMLC5 — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 25, 2022

Fire officials said the truck’s driver was transported in stable condition to a nearby hospital, but no other information on his condition was available.

At last update, about 3:30 p.m., San Juan Road remained blocked from Duckhorn Drive to Airport Road as Sacramento Fire hazardous materials teams cleaned up fuel that leaked from the overturned rig.