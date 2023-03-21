A big rig flipped over on Highway 101 near Healdsburg Monday spilling 10,000 empty wine bottles onto the roadway, the California Highway Patrol said. No one was hurt in the crash.

The wreck was reported at 12:42 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 at Geyserville Avenue, authorities said.

CHP on Monday advised drivers to “please slow down as you approach and pass the scene.”

No other vehicles were involved, the CHP said in a Facebook post.

CHP did not say where the big rig was going or the suspected cause of the crash.

Crews spent much of the day cleaning up and repairing the guardrail.