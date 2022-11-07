Subscribe

Big Valley Pomo elder on climate impact: ‘Our way of life is completely foreign to our children’

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 7, 2022, 7:04AM
Growing up on the shores of Clear Lake, Pomo elder Ron Montez Sr., 72, was sustained by the land and the water, as were his ancestors before him.

His family consumed Clear Lake Hitch, a large minnow once found abundantly in the lake; ate mush made from acorns collected nearby; and harvested tule plants, a kind of bulrush that grows along the shoreline.

They used lake water for drinking, cooking, and bathing. They breathed deeply in a sheltered basin known for its clean, pure air.

That was a lifetime ago, before development and vineyard expansion, and before the extremes of a changing climate took their toll on the resources Montez’s people had depended upon for millennia.

But years of drought, record heat, wildfires and harmful algae blooms have threatened the physical, cultural and spiritual life of the Big Valley Band of Pomo Indians.

Air and water quality have diminished, as have native plants and fish. The same is true for many California tribes.

That’s why the state Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessments decided for the first time to consider tribal impacts in the latest version of the Indicators of Climate Change in California report, published last week.

Preparation of the fourth edition of the report, the first since 2018, included regional listening sessions with representatives from more than 40 tribal nations. Ten tribes from Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties took part in virtual meetings in May 2021 hosted by the Big Valley Band of Pomo Indians, the Middletown Rancheria of Pomo Indians of California, and the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessments, a division of the California Environmental Protection Agency.

Eight tribes, including the Big Valley Band, also submitted accounts of climate impacts on their members, tribal health, traditions and ancestral lands.

“Tribal culture and health are tied to the land and the environment,” environmental health office Director Dr. Lauren Zeise said in a news release. “California Tribes have acquired knowledge and developed management practices since time immemorial. This report contributes to the scientific foundation for understanding how a warming planet impacts people and recognizes Tribal knowledge as a crucial part of that foundation.”

Impact of climate change

Tribes around the North Bay and North Coast described declining forests due to wildfires, Sudden Oak Death, widespread bark beetle infestation and extreme drought.

Kelp, starfish and abalone have decreased sharply, reflecting shifts in the marine ecosystem and interfering with the traditions of coastal tribes, like the Kashia Pomo.

Rising temperatures and warmer winters make it easier for invasive species to thrive, sometimes at the expense of culturally important native ones.

Increased variability in precipitation causes flooding and erosion or, during times of drought, decreased water quality and availability and overall declines in plant and animal life.

Birds whose feathers are used in traditional regalia, like flickers and red-winged blackbirds, are not as plentiful as once they were.

Wildfire smoke and extreme heat strain health systems and infrastructure in homes that may not be insulated or have central air or filtering systems. Flooding damages homes, contributing to mold, according to the report.

“We live off the land,” one Middletown Rancheria elder, Sally (híin 'ónni) Peterson, said during one of the sessions, the state report said. “Unless we do something drastically, quickly, the land will not be salvageable,” she said. “We are tied to the land. If the land goes away, we go away as a people.”

The ancestral territory of the Big Valley Pomos, who now number close to 1,300, covered much of south Lake County, including Mt. Konocti.

But it is Clear Lake, an ancient water body and the largest lake wholly contained within state boundaries, that has been the center of tribal sustenance, culture and tradition. Their 350-acre rancheria outside Lakeport is on its south shore.

It once teemed with species of perch, catfish and the hitch, found only in Clear Lake. But the lake has undergone accelerating change over time due to human impacts compounded by drought, heat and extreme rainfall, which causes high levels of nutrients in the lake through runoff and erosion that then become concentrated during drought.

Excessive nutrients feed unpleasant, sometimes toxic algae blooms, which are tracked closely by the tribe’s Department of Environmental Planning for the entire lake, in partnership with the Elem Indian Colony and the Robinson Rancheria elsewhere on the lakeshore.

Harmful blooms have been increasingly common in recent decades and last year made areas of the lake unsafe for contact for most of the year, the tribe’s report states.

Periods of depleted oxygen in areas of the lake during high summer heat also contribute to fish kills and mortality of other aquatic life.

‘The lake is not a central thing to them now’

Montez, Big Valley’s Tribal Historic Preservation Officer, remembers swimming in the lake’s clear water as a youngster, a couple of his mother’s biscuits in his hands. He’d crumble them up and the fish would come to him under water and eat from his hand.

He would swim with his eyes open into the tules near the shore and see yellow-bellied sun perch, purple-blue rock perch and blue catfish.

Over time, new fish were introduced, native fish declined, and algae began to appear. It was his job to strain it from the household water with a dish towel or cheese cloth, though it eventually became so thick it couldn’t even be scraped away, and the lake water no longer was usable.

Now, even swimming in the lake is rare, he said.

The old traditions “are no longer practiced because of the conditions of the lake,” Montez said. “It’s not as safe to eat as much fish as we had in the past, and the type of fish that we had isn’t there. It has completely changed the landscape from when I was a kid to the lake that we have today. The lake is not a central thing to them now.”

The Clear Lake Hitch’s numbers are believed to have declined 100-fold from historic levels to modern times according to a 2018 U.S. Geological Survey report.

So plentiful in the 1960s and '70s that they made the water in local streams and creeks appear to boil, the report states, their reproduction has bottomed out in recent years.

So few juveniles have been counted “it’s like the human population not having any children for 50 years,” said Sarah Ryan, Big Valley’s deputy tribal administrator and environmental director.

Yet efforts in partnership with the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity to win federal endangered species status for the fish have faced rejection even as drought dried up streams drawn low by agricultural users, making spawning conditions almost impossible. The conservation group sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over the matter last year, and the federal agency later agreed, in an April court settlement, to reconsider listing Clear Lake Hitch.

“We need to do whatever we can to save these hitch so we don’t lose this native species,” Ryan said. “We’ve already lost multiple species.”

The tules also are disappearing with the loss of an estimated 85% of the lake’s wetlands, though efforts at replanting have been attempted.

The tules not only were used for food, but for clothing, floor mats, shelters, headdresses, skirts and other items.

Montez’ uncle, Nelson Hopper, taught the youth when his nephew was young how to build traditional boats from the tules before the skill could be lost.

Then an elder, Hopper had young people collect the materials, than showed them how to bundle and bend the bulrushes into floating rafts still made and used today in the tribe’s three-day Tule Boat Festival.

“Our way of life is completely foreign to our children and grandchildren,” he said. “I sit and talk to my younger relatives and my grandkids and stuff and tell them all the stories, and they can hardly believe.”

Mary Callahan

Environment and Climate Change, The Press Democrat

I am in awe of the breathtaking nature here in Sonoma County and am so grateful to live in this spectacular region we call home. I am amazed, too, by the expertise in our community and by the commitment to protecting the land, its waterways, its wildlife and its residents. My goal is to improve understanding of the issues, to find hope and to help all of us navigate the future of our environment. 

