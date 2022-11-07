Growing up on the shores of Clear Lake, Pomo elder Ron Montez Sr., 72, was sustained by the land and the water, as were his ancestors before him.

His family consumed Clear Lake Hitch, a large minnow once found abundantly in the lake; ate mush made from acorns collected nearby; and harvested tule plants, a kind of bulrush that grows along the shoreline.

They used lake water for drinking, cooking, and bathing. They breathed deeply in a sheltered basin known for its clean, pure air.

That was a lifetime ago, before development and vineyard expansion, and before the extremes of a changing climate took their toll on the resources Montez’s people had depended upon for millennia.

But years of drought, record heat, wildfires and harmful algae blooms have threatened the physical, cultural and spiritual life of the Big Valley Band of Pomo Indians.

Air and water quality have diminished, as have native plants and fish. The same is true for many California tribes.

That’s why the state Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessments decided for the first time to consider tribal impacts in the latest version of the Indicators of Climate Change in California report, published last week.

Preparation of the fourth edition of the report, the first since 2018, included regional listening sessions with representatives from more than 40 tribal nations. Ten tribes from Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties took part in virtual meetings in May 2021 hosted by the Big Valley Band of Pomo Indians, the Middletown Rancheria of Pomo Indians of California, and the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessments, a division of the California Environmental Protection Agency.

Eight tribes, including the Big Valley Band, also submitted accounts of climate impacts on their members, tribal health, traditions and ancestral lands.

“Tribal culture and health are tied to the land and the environment,” environmental health office Director Dr. Lauren Zeise said in a news release. “California Tribes have acquired knowledge and developed management practices since time immemorial. This report contributes to the scientific foundation for understanding how a warming planet impacts people and recognizes Tribal knowledge as a crucial part of that foundation.”

Impact of climate change

Tribes around the North Bay and North Coast described declining forests due to wildfires, Sudden Oak Death, widespread bark beetle infestation and extreme drought.

Kelp, starfish and abalone have decreased sharply, reflecting shifts in the marine ecosystem and interfering with the traditions of coastal tribes, like the Kashia Pomo.

Rising temperatures and warmer winters make it easier for invasive species to thrive, sometimes at the expense of culturally important native ones.

Increased variability in precipitation causes flooding and erosion or, during times of drought, decreased water quality and availability and overall declines in plant and animal life.

Birds whose feathers are used in traditional regalia, like flickers and red-winged blackbirds, are not as plentiful as once they were.

Wildfire smoke and extreme heat strain health systems and infrastructure in homes that may not be insulated or have central air or filtering systems. Flooding damages homes, contributing to mold, according to the report.

“We live off the land,” one Middletown Rancheria elder, Sally (híin 'ónni) Peterson, said during one of the sessions, the state report said. “Unless we do something drastically, quickly, the land will not be salvageable,” she said. “We are tied to the land. If the land goes away, we go away as a people.”

The ancestral territory of the Big Valley Pomos, who now number close to 1,300, covered much of south Lake County, including Mt. Konocti.

But it is Clear Lake, an ancient water body and the largest lake wholly contained within state boundaries, that has been the center of tribal sustenance, culture and tradition. Their 350-acre rancheria outside Lakeport is on its south shore.

It once teemed with species of perch, catfish and the hitch, found only in Clear Lake. But the lake has undergone accelerating change over time due to human impacts compounded by drought, heat and extreme rainfall, which causes high levels of nutrients in the lake through runoff and erosion that then become concentrated during drought.

Excessive nutrients feed unpleasant, sometimes toxic algae blooms, which are tracked closely by the tribe’s Department of Environmental Planning for the entire lake, in partnership with the Elem Indian Colony and the Robinson Rancheria elsewhere on the lakeshore.