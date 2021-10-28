Big wave of COVID-19 deaths tied to summer surge comes to an end

The deadly fallout of COVID-19’s most recent surge in Sonoma County — driven largely by the highly transmissible delta variant — appears to have come to an end.

So far in October, the virus has claimed the lives of 6 local residents, far fewer than the 38 people who succumbed to COVID-19 complications at the peak of the summer surge in August, or the 25 in September.

The worst month of the pandemic, January of this year, saw 68 deaths by comparison.

Not surprisingly, COVID-19 hospitalizations, a worrisome precursor to virus deaths, have greatly declined since peaking in mid-August. Back then, more than 80 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Today, that number is down to 20.

“I’m really thankful we’re seeing decreases in hospitalizations and deaths, and we want to keep it that way,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer.

County health officials said that current COVID-19 deaths, though reduced in number with the advent of vaccinations, have followed similar trends as last year, which also saw a summer peak in August. But the hope is that with close to 80% of the vaccine-eligible population inoculated, a redo of last year’s even deadlier winter surge will not take place.

Kathryn Pack, health program manager for the county's epidemiology team, said last year that fatalities surged when the holiday season and colder weather prompted more indoor gatherings and travel.

“It remains to be seen how these factors will impact us this year now that a larger proportion of the population is vaccinated,” Pack said in an email.

The first day of October saw three people die of COVID-19 complications. Another local resident died the following day. It wasn’t until Oct. 10 and 11 that two more people died.

While the month is nearly over, it’s likely that more October deaths will be reported well into November. It often takes two or more weeks for COVID-19 deaths to be confirmed and verified.

The last four COVID-19 deaths reported by county officials include two unvaccinated men with underlying health issues between 50 and 60. One died Oct. 2 and the other died outside the county on Aug. 16, but was only reported this month.

The other two were an unvaccinated woman aged 40 to 50 who died Oct. 10 and an unvaccinated woman between 80 to 90 who died Oct. 11. Both had underlying health problems, officials said.

County health officials have repeatedly stated that unvaccinated residents who die after contracting the virus are on average much younger than vaccinated residents who suffer the same outcome.

Dr. Lee Riley, a UC Berkeley infectious disease expert, said the decline in both COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths is happening all over the country. He said it’s the first time in the pandemic that every region in the United States is seeing the same declines.

Riley said that bodes well for “the long-term” if the virus doesn’t mutate into something even more transmissible than the delta variant. He said such a strain, dubbed “delta plus,” has already been detected in the UK.

“If that delta plus doesn’t take off, like the delta variant did, I think we’re looking at a long term period where the virus is more manageable,” Riley said.

He said places like Canada and some Northern European countries, with high vaccination rates and colder climates, are not currently experiencing surges. Riley said

Short of another troublesome variant, Riley said “everything is coming down to the level of vaccination.” Mase agreed.

“The more people we get vaccinated the less likely we’ll see another surge and more hospitalizations and deaths,” she said.

As of Tuesday, the county overall virus transmission rate was 7.8 new daily cases per 100,000 residents. That’s the lowest it’s been since July 7, before the summer surge.

The overall share of COVID-19 tests that result positive is 1.7%. Test positivity hasn’t been that low since June 2, when it was 1.6%

To date, 1,982 local residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 404 have died.

