Big waves and powerful currents prompt warning for Bay Area beachgoers

The National Weather Service is warning beachgoers to be cautious of massive waves and powerful rip currents on Thursday along the Bay Area coastline, including Sonoma.

The Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement for Thursday, which is in effect through 6 p.m.

A large, long-period swell is bringing 15- to 20-foot waves to beaches throughout the day, forecasters said.

There is an increased risk of waves running up beaches and of strong currents that can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea, according to the statement.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.