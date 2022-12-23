Bike club organizers giving away bikes to Santa Rosa children in need

North Bay Kruzers bike club organizers Chad Hunt and Juan Chavez are playing Santa Claus for the second year in a row giving away bikes to local children in need.

“The biggest thing we do is give the kids community, it’s more than giving a bike,” Hunt said about the effort, for which he created a GoFundMe page in November with a goal of raising $2,000.

As of Friday, they’ve raised $830 and given away 14 bikes. Last year, they raised $2,500 and handed out 12 bikes.

Money raised goes toward buying new bikes, helmets and headlights, Hunt said.

Some of the donations came from participants in the pair’s Santa Rosa Taco Tuesday ride. The weekly all-ages Tuesday night ride starts at Santa Rosa’s Humboldt Park and ends at the taco trucks that line Sebastopol Road.

“Chad thought it was a great way to it was a great way to get kids out around something positive. So we just started recruiting kids — doesn’t matter who you are, what color skin you have, what you wear — just come out and have a good ride with us,” said Chavez, an avid stretch cruiser rider from Windsor.

There is no application process for the giveaway and bikes are given to children Hunt and Chavez know in the community.

“Because I’ve served at Roseland [Elementary School] for so many years, I know who really needs it and is struggling the most. So I’ve created a priority list of kids, and it’s a really long list,” said Hunt, a longtime teacher in Santa Rosa’s Roseland school district.

This year, most of the bikes are being given out to children in the Roseland neighborhood including to children who have lost a parent, Hunt said.

One of the recipients, Hunt was told, “was jumping up and down” when presented with the bike.

“The community really came together and some of the older kids can start riding with us in the future,” Hunt said.

Next year, they hope to expand the fundraiser and work with a local volunteer center to give away even more bikes.

To donate, go to bit.ly/3Yu6idP.

Kylie Lawrence can be reached at kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.