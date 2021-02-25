Bike trails you can use while the Joe Rodota Trail is closed

Sonoma County Regional Parks officials closed a segment of the Joe Rodota Trail on Tuesday to clear an encampment of about 20 people who are homeless.

The 2½-mile segment between Roberts Avenue and Wright Road will remain closed until Friday at the earliest, but the trail remains open between Wright Road and Sebastopol.

Residents who need to access the trail’s closed segment to reach Sebastopol can divert to Sebastopol Road before reconnecting with the trail at Wright Road. Sebastopol Road does not have bicycle lanes along its entire length, so it’s important to exercise caution. Another option to get to Sebastopol is West Third Street.

There are several other bike-friendly trails and routes still open in Sonoma County:

West County Regional Trail

From the Joe Rodota Trail, cyclists can connect to the West County Regional Trail, which begins near Mill Station Road and Highway 116 and runs 5.5 miles to downtown Forestville. See the map here.

West Country Regional Trail. (Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Santa Rosa Creek Trail

The Santa Rosa Creek Trail follows Santa Rosa Creek from Willowside Road west of city limits to the Prince Memorial Greenway for 2.14 miles. From there, cyclists can take the Greenway to Santa Rosa Avenue in downtown Santa Rosa. Free parking is available near Willowside Road, but spaces are limited. See the map here.

Santa Rosa Creek Trail. (Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Laguna de Santa Rosa Trail

The Laguna de Santa Rosa Trail runs for 1.8 miles between Highway 12 and Occidental Road. Free parking is available along both roads, although the parking lot may close along Highway 12 during inclement weather. See the map here.

Laguna de Santa Rosa Trail. (Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Santa Rosa Cycling Club routes

The Santa Rosa Cycling Club has compiled a list of 10 Sonoma County cycling routes, including maps and a description of the terrain, at srcc.com/TGR. Routes vary in difficulty and range from 23 to 55 miles.