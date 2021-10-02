Biker severely injured in solo motorcycle crash on the Sonoma Coast

A motorcyclist was severely injured when his bike went down on Highway 1 south of Jenner late Saturday morning, causing what initial reports indicated was major head trauma.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was taking part in a ride involving hundreds of motorcyclists headed north on Highway 1 when his bike slid out on a slight curve just south of Carlevaro Way, near Wright Hill Road, emergency personnel said.

The man’s helmet was flimsy and offered little protection, causing severe head injuries, fire officials said.

Monte Rio Chief Steve Baxman said other riders pulled his bike off of him and positioned him on his side while they awaited help in the aftermath of the 11:30 a.m. crash.

The man was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by a CHP helicopter for treatment, officials said.

“He was unconscious but breathing, when he left us,” Baxman said.

It appeared the man was taking part in the Rip City Riders’ Chilly Billy Fun Run fundraiser, based at the Petaluma Fairgrounds.

“There was a pack of several hundred motorcycles,” Bodega Bay Fire Capt. Dave Bynum said. “They had just gone by in just a very, very dramatic drive by the fire station not even 10 minutes fore the crash happened.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.