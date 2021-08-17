Bikini-clad Fremont woman 'covered in scratches' started fire near Tahoe, officials say

A 43-year-old Fremont woman is accused of starting a fire in the area of the Aspen Creek Tract near Echo Summit, which is about 30 minutes away from South Lake Tahoe.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that deputies responded to reports of a wildland fire in the area Wednesday and were directed to a "likely arson suspect" by fire personnel. That suspect was Viola Liu of Fremont, who according to deputies "was dressed in only a bikini top and bottom and was covered in scratches and soot."

Deputies said that Liu admitted to starting the fire and this alleged confession "was corroborated by other evidence in the investigation."

She was booked in the El Dorado County Jail on suspicion of arson, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

On its Facebook page, the sheriff's office shared a photo of the area, which shows a charred ground and tree trunks.

It is unclear how large the fire was and whether it had been completely contained as of the sheriff's office's post. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to an SFGATE request for additional information on the fire or the suspect.