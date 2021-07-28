Simone Biles’ withdrawal signals trend toward athletes’ self-advocacy

As usual, Simone Biles stuck her landing.

Biles, arguably the greatest gymnast ever to chalk her hands, found another way to shock the world Tuesday when she pulled out of the team all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics, ascribing it to mental unease.

“This Olympic Games, I wanted it to be for myself when I came in — and I felt like I was still doing it for other people,” Biles, the 24-year-old American, said through tears following the event. “So that just, like, hurts my heart because doing what I love has been kind of taken away from me to please other people.”

Without its anchor, Team USA lost its grip on the lead and fell to the Russian gymnasts, claiming the silver medal.

Biles’ decision would have been almost unthinkable in previous generations of sport. Not so in this age of soaring athlete self-advocacy, particularly in the realm of mental health. The gymnast’s withdrawal was a particularly high-profile example of the trend away from silent suffering.

“Each team has team psychologist,” said Kirk Morrison, a former Raiders linebacker who now analyzes college football for ESPN. “But it was kind of a stigma 15 to 20 years ago, like ‘something’s wrong with you.’ Or ‘he’s not focused.’ To see the team psychologist was not the best thing, especially publicly. Back then, we didn’t know any better.”

That is changing. And the reaction to Biles’ stance reflected a similar shift in opinion, at least in the media. Granted, there was a smattering of rebuke, mostly from right-wing commentators who have made an industry of dismissing things that carry a whiff of “inclusion” or “feelings.” But they were largely drowned out by a deluge of affirmation for Biles, who received social-media support from people as varied as U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and the actor Kathy Griffin.

The general public wasn’t as unified. Many sports fans are still coming to terms with accepting that the athletic feats they have always dreamed of performing could be treated as optional by the few who are able.

The potential for public shaming is one of the many pressures that have long dragged athletes to the start line or the batter’s box or the goalkeeper’s net when they may have had no desire to be there. There are many other factors, including financial concerns, relatively short career windows, and the pressure of family, teams, organizations, sponsors and agents.

It’s especially true for Olympians, said Dr. Joan Steidinger, a clinical and sports psychologist based in Mill Valley.

“Anyone who works with Olympic athletes will tell you there’s a lot of pressure that comes from the drive to get golds,” said Steidinger, who has written two books on women in sports. “And it doesn’t take into account the psychological part of it. They’ve really neglected so many things when it comes to mental health, and to abuse.”

Those stresses have magnified exponentially in the age of social media. As Morrison noted, Biles’ gymnastic predecessors vaulted into the spotlight every four years, with quieter moments in the interim. Now Olympic athletes are always one click away from being adored or flamed on Twitter or Facebook.

“One thing I noticed doing college football broadcasts, a lot of times these youth are hyped up,” Morrison said. “They have a following before they experience disappointment. Then it’s hard to experience the disappointment when it happens.”

Yet most athletes will concede that the stronger pressure is internal. While casual observers tend to focus on the physical talent that sets sports heroes apart, few of those achievers could have reached such heights without a drive and discipline that borders on obsession. To step back from that focus and acknowledge mental pain or doubt is incredibly difficult.

It’s happening more and more, though.

Among the many athletes who have openly discussed their struggles over the past few years are NBA All-Stars Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan, 23-time gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps, NFL players Dak Prescott and Brandon Marshall, gymnast Aly Raisman and MMA fighter Ronda Rousey. The growing chorus makes it that much easier for others to come forward.

Before Biles bowed out of the team all-around, American tennis player Naomi Osaka was the recent test case. Osaka, 23, refused to do post-match press conferences at the French Open at the end of May, citing her anxiety, then pulled out of the tournament entirely when organizers fined and threatened to expel her.

Osaka lit the Olympic torch in Tokyo but was upset in the third round of the women’s tennis competition. “The scale of everything is a bit hard,” she said afterward.