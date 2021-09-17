Bill Gallaher’s son arrested on suspicion of grand theft from Poppy Bank

Sonoma County prosecutors are considering charges against developer Bill Gallaher’s son, who Santa Rosa Police quietly arrested in late July on suspicion of stealing from his father’s Poppy Bank.

Marco Gallaher, a shareholder in the bank at the time, and girlfriend Rachele Eschenburg were arrested July 22 on suspicion of using account information from dividend checks to make unauthorized purchases and payments, according to police.

Both were booked into the jail and released the same day, according to the sheriff’s office. Prosecutors have not filed charges, and a judge has granted them more time to investigate.

The case is being prosecuted by Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch’s office. Ravitch triumphed in Tuesday’s recall election organized and funded by Marco Gallaher’s father.

Bill Gallaher, founder and chairman of the board at Poppy Bank, launched the recall after Ravitch prosecuted two of his eldercare companies for abandoning elderly residents during the 2017 Tubbs fire. Bill Gallaher spent more than $1.7 million trying to unseat her. According to Ravitch’s office, she has been “walled off” from the Marco Gallaher case and is not involved in any decisions about it.

According to an unsealed search warrant in the case, Poppy Bank reported to police in May they suspected Marco Gallaher had been fraudulently using a shareholder account called “Big Poppy Holdings Inc.,” to pay credit card bills and make purchases online and withdrawals totaling $102,000. The bank reported recovering $52,400.

The alleged theft was reported to police by bank officials, according to the warrant.

Marco Gallaher has sought to distance himself from the “family business” and has sold his shares in the bank since his arrest, according to recent filings in his ongoing divorce case.

At a Sept. 2 court hearing on the alleged theft case, prosecutors successfully asked a judge for another 45 days for the Santa Rosa Police Department to investigate before they decide whether to file charges.

“As soon as we feel like we have enough additional evidence to make the decision one way or another we will make it,“ deputy district attorney Brian Staebell told The Press Democrat.

Marco Gallaher and Eschenburg are represented by attorney Erick Guzman of Santa Rosa. Guzman said neither one would comment on the case.

Guzman said the evidence supports his clients’ innocence.

“It is clear that no crime occurred in this case, and I am confident that truth shall come to light promptly,” Guzman said.

Bill Gallaher did not respond to emails and voicemail messages directed to Brandon Cho, a business associate and treasurer of the Recall Ravitch campaign.

Poppy Bank President and CEO Khalid Acheckzai also did not respond to voice mails seeking comment. Messages left for Poppy Bank on a general line and a voicemail left with the compliance officer who worked with police brought no response.

Staebell said prosecutors consulted with the California Attorney General’s Office in early August about whether the DA’s office should recuse itself as a whole and pass prosecution over to the state or another county. They were told they could keep the case in house as long as Ravitch was kept isolated from the it, Staebell said.

Asked if Ravitch’s role in the case could change now that the election has been decided, Staebell said that was unlikely.

“I suppose at some point we could ask (the Attorney General) if there was a changed circumstance … but I doubt that we would do that,“ he said.

The arrest’s potential political impact generated enough concern that Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro alerted the City Council about it. Navarro said his office was preparing to notify the media, but no notification ever came.

The arrest will “probably generate media attention,” Navarro wrote in a July 22 email outlining the arrest to council members. City officials provided a redacted copy of the email in response to a Press Democrat public records request.

“One of the suspects is Marco Gallaher, the ... (redacted) ... a well known, local developer who has been in the media recently due to District Attorney recall effort,” Navarro wrote. “(Redacted) is not a suspect in this investigation.”

The redacted name appears to refer to Bill Gallaher.

Navarro wrote he suspected the investigation would be handled by the Attorney General’s office.

“We are working on a possible media release,” Navarro wrote, while asking council members to keep the arrest confidential. The police department ultimately did not issue a news release in the case.

Department spokesperson Sgt. Chris Mahurin said officials chose not to do a release because Marco Gallaher was not a political figure, and because his high profile father was not a suspect in the case.

“We don’t put a news release out for every theft that occurs,” Mahurin said in a phone interview with The Press Democrat. “It is a bit discretionary obviously,” he said.

According to the July search warrant, the first attempted fraudulent transfer, for $500, was made Jan. 27 to a bank account in Eschenburg’s name, but was unsuccessful. At least 25 allegedly fraudulent transactions followed. According to Santa Rosa Police Detective Park McCallister, who signed the warrant. A number of the transactions aligned with payments made to a Capital One account in Marco Gallaher’s name.

Gallaher and Eschenburg were dating, Mahurin said. Eschenburg has a criminal history that includes theft charges, according to police. In November 2018, she was charged with identity theft, forgery and drug possession in Napa County, according to court records.

In an Aug. 6 filing in Marco Gallaher’s divorce case, wife Tawni Gallaher accused him of selling his shares in the bank for an estimated $3 million, and requested a judge to sequester a third of that amount for their two children out of fears it would be frivolously spent.

Earlier this year, Gallaher purchased a 2021 Mercedes G-Wagon and a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500, his wife wrote. Both cars were listed in the warrant as having been searched. Tawni Gallaher’s lawyer did not respond to an email. A woman who answered the phone at her office on Aug. 13 said the attorney, Margaret England, had told her she did not intend to comment.

In his own Aug. 11 filing, Marco Gallaher said he was cutting ties with the business amid a “deteriorating relationship” with his family. “I decided I did not want to be part of the family business and thus divested myself from Poppy Bank,” he wrote.

By selling his stock, Gallaher got a cash influx but gave up substantive annual income, his wife said in another filing, where she claimed he had earned as much as $240,000 a year from his stake of Big Poppy Holdings.

