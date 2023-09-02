A bill that would have required Caltrans to limit its use of the herbicide Roundup alongside state highways died in the state legislature this week.

The bill, AB 99, was blocked from passage by the Senate Appropriations Committee, which gave no explanation for its action.

Sebastopol activist and mother Megan Kaun had been advocating for the bill. She had brought her concerns about the herbicide’s use to Assemblyman Damon Connolly, D-San Rafael, who sponsored AB 99.

On Saturday, Connolly said in a statement: “It is extremely concerning that (the appropriations committee) blocked AB 99, allowing the continuation of widespread pesticide spraying along our highways and local communities by Caltrans, even in communities where the use of such harmful products have been curtailed,” as in Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties.

The bill would have required Caltrans, as the California Department of Transportation is known, to annually provide data on which types of pesticides it is using and where they’re being applied and in what quantity. It would also have compelled the agency to alert residents anytime it is scheduled to spray.

Connolly said he would bring the bill back next year.

He added that though Democrats control the Assembly and Senate, “it is clear that the elected officials who decide which bills are allowed to pass through the legislature are bowing to the special interests and bureaucracies who want to continue to use potentially harmful products because they are cheap and easy, regardless of the harm these actions may have on public health or the environment in local communities.”

