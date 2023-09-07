A bill introduced by state Sen. Bill Dodd that would maintain existing management structures at three Sonoma County parks has landed on the desk of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Jack London State Historic Park, Sugarloaf Ridge State Park and Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve all have been maintained, improved and operated by nonprofit organizations for a decade, under agreements reached when they were faced with closure in 2012.

The existing California law that allowed those arrangements was set to expire on Jan. 1, 2025. Dodd’s legislation, Senate Bill 668, effectively does away with that sunset clause and should allow the parks to remain open under local management.

“Those Sonoma County parks are an example of how this works, and how it works well,” Dodd told The Press Democrat. “And thank God for our nonprofits that make it work, so those parks never did close during the budget cycle, during the pandemic, and have continued to serve the public.”

SB 668 unanimously passed the State Assembly floor Aug. 24. and was presented to Newsom on Aug. 30.