Billy Montgomery was the first Sonoma County fatality of World War II

On Dec. 16, 1941, Anna Montgomery Hufft received the most tragic telegram of her life. It was from the War Department with news of her only son, Billy Montgomery.

He was dead.

Montgomery, 20, was a Gunner’s Mate in the U.S. Navy. He was one of 2,403 Americans killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and the first Sonoma County fatality in World War II.

“I pray to God that there is never again an emergency like Pearl Harbor, to take the lives of so many boys,” his mother said in a 1958 Press Democrat interview.

Billy Montgomery was born in Ukiah in 1921. He moved to Santa Rosa as a teenager and graduated from Santa Rosa High School before joining the U.S. Navy.

He was tall with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the 1958 Press Democrat report. He delivered the newspaper, played orchestra music and won awards for his auto shop displays at the Sacramento State Fair, the report said.

He was a member of the 4-H club and he lived on Lincoln Street with his mother and stepfather, L.V. Hufft, a linotype operator at The Press Democrat.

During the Pearl Harbor attack, Montgomery was aboard the USS California battleship, which was torpedoed and bombed. His body was later recovered and he is buried in Ukiah.

Montgomery’s death was reported on the front page of The Press Democrat in December 1941.

“His death brings the grimness of war closer to the entire community, and Santa Rosa shares with his parents the sorrow over a brave young life shedding his blood for his country,” the report said.

Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village shopping center, Montgomery High School and Montgomery Drive are all named in Billy Montgomery’s honor.

In a twist of fate, Montgomery’s Austrian cousin, Rudolf, fought in World War II on the opposing side and was reportedly a prisoner of war held at Camp Livingston in Louisiana.

“I’m sorry I had to come to your country this way,” the cousin wrote in a letter to Montgomery’s mother, according to a 1944 Press Democrat article.

Before she died in 1985, Anna Montgomery Hufft provided items for a Billy Montgomery exhibit at the Veterans Memorial building in Santa Rosa. It included his Purple Heart, regional 4-H awards and the tragic telegram she received in 1941.

