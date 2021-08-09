Bionic arms and blue-eyed bots: How Russia aims to nurture a tech hub in its Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia — To see Russia's ambitions for its own version of Silicon Valley, head about 5,600 miles east of Moscow, snake through Vladivostok's hills and then cross a bridge from the mainland to Russky Island. It's here — a beachhead on the Pacific Rim — that the Kremlin hopes to create a hub for robotics and artificial intelligence innovation with the goal of boosting Russia's ability to compete with the United States and Asia.

A new name for the area has already been suggested: "Cyborg Island."

"We have a dream," said Artur Biktimirov, a neurosurgeon partnered with high-tech prosthetics developer Motorica, which has some operations on Russky Island and plans to expand its presence. Biktimirov hopes Motorica is the first in a tech boom there.

So does Russian President Vladimir Putin. For years, Putin has emphasized the country's need to keep pace in the artificial intelligence arena. In 2017, speaking to a group of students, Putin said that "whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world." At an AI conference late last year, he warned that "history knows many cases when large, global corporations and even countries literally slept through a technological breakthrough and were swept off the historical stage overnight."

But Russia has struggled as heir to the Soviet Union's once-formidable legacy of innovation during the arms and space races of the Cold War. Foreign investors are nervous over Western sanctions. And many young Russians leave for better-paying opportunities abroad in tech and other fields, adding to a national brain drain.

Russia's Far East — on the doorstep of China, the Korean Peninsula and Japan — has been tapped for the fix. A Putin-commissioned government fund is investing in projects ranging from Motorica's prosthetics to Promobot, which creates eerily lifelike robots. Local robotics schools for children as young as 4 have become trendy — a potential homegrown pipeline.

"You're still trying to force something that in the West is much more of an organic, bottom-up kind of thing," said Jeffrey Edmonds, a senior researcher at the CNA think tank in Arlington, Va. "The United States government doesn't have to foster AI research because companies here want to do it."

Real to the touch

With its steep hills and sweeping bridges, Vladivostok has a bit of San Francisco in its ambiance. It's seven time zones and an eight-hour flight from Moscow — a corner of Russia where people often say they feel like an afterthought for the Kremlin.

But for the past six years, the government has been trying to persuade people to move to the sparsely populated East, even offering a free hectare (about 2.5 acres) of land in the area. Some foreign visitors to Vladivostok can receive a simplified, free electronic visa for up to eight days — an economic outreach to the nearby Asian markets. There are also regional tax breaks for entrepreneurs and investors.

In 2018, Putin created the Far East High Technology Fund to invest in technology companies willing to have at least a portion of their operations based in the area. One beneficiary was Promobot, founded in 2015 and among the largest manufacturers of autonomous service robots in Russia. In the past three years, its portfolio has expanded to humanoid robots with blue eyes and skin that feels real — but not warm — to the touch.

That's how Peter Chegodayev ended up in the basement of a building in downtown Vladivostok, sharing the space with a bakery that makes his lab smell like bread.

Chegodayev considers himself an artist — a sculptor, to be exact — rather than an engineer. His masterpieces: robots adorned with lifelike skin, hair, eyes and even facial muscles.

"We subconsciously communicate more openly with what looks like us," Chegodayev said. "So I think this is all important for a better share of information between humans and artificial intelligence, to get the full use out of it."

Ilya Chekh, chief of Motorica, which produces innovative hand protheses for adults and children, at the Skolkovo Innovation Center in Moscow on June 10, 2021. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by by Arthur Bondar

Chegodayev's background includes a decade in the film industry, where he worked on visual effects. To the uninitiated, his lab now looks like something out of a horror flick.

Busts of human-looking heads are scattered across the tables. They're all identical — modeled after Promobot co-founder Alexei Yuzhakov. The goal is to one day have Yuzhakov stand next to his robot clone and for the pair to be indistinguishable.

With small magnets precisely placed under the silicone skin, Promobot's humanoid robots can replicate nearly all the facial movements of people. Chegodayev has designed them so that they essentially have 38 of the 42 facial muscles of humans. But they can be programmed to always smile.