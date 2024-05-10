Bird-fighting ring busted in Santa Rosa; 1,000 birds rescued, 3 people arrested, police say

A search warrant related to theft at a Rohnert Park storage facility led police to uncover a bird-fighting ring in Santa Rosa, where officers found about 1,000 birds along with multiple malnourished horses and dogs, police said.

The bust started with a March 13 investigation into a burglary at the Expressway Self Storage facility in Rohnert Park, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety in a news release Friday. Investigators determined the theft was worth more than $22,000.

On March 21, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety arrested Audrina Renee McPeters on suspicion of the burglary. Jose Guadalupe Luna-Ruiz also was arrested later in the investigation, according to the release.

The following day, detectives served a warrant connected to McPeters at a home on Stony Point Road near St. Oga Court in southwest Santa Rosa with assistance from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers discovered numerous animal cruelty violations on the property, including about 1,000 game birds believed to be bred as fighting animals. Bird-fighting is illegal in the U.S.

Jesus Miguel Santoyo Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of 36 misdemeanor counts of possessing gaffs or slashers, which are razor-sharp steel blades tied to birds’ legs for cockfighting purposes.

Sonoma County Animal Services also rescued five malnourished horses and two malnourished dogs, and quarantined the game birds.

Officers found a cache of stolen property tied to the Rohnert Park burglary among other code violations, according to the release.

This investigation is ongoing and the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety urged anyone with information regarding this case contact 707-584-2600 and refer to case No. 24-0882.

