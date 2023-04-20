Tom Dillenberg grew curious in late March as he watched a tiny hummingbird dart back and forth from his Petaluma home’s metal roof, carrying spider silk and other materials in its needle-sized beak.

Further investigation led Dillenberg to find the bird had crafted a nest, the size of a golf ball, along a thin stabilizer wire attached on the roof of his back porch.

The nest stood proudly and unmoved by the elements despite its delicate appearance.

“I was worried that if it was too windy it would get knocked off, but it’s very secure,” said Dillenberg’s wife, Jutta. “It’s amazing.”

Hummingbirds — among the smallest birds in the world, weighing between 1 and 8 pennies with long, narrow bills and saber-like wings — move swiftly from each flower for nectar.

Common hummingbird nesting places are in tree branches or dense bushes. But sometimes these birds find odd places to lay eggs during their nesting season, Feb. 15 and Aug. 31, said Susan Kirks, president of Madrone Audubon Society, a conservation advocacy nonprofit in Santa Rosa.

“Birds are nesting in all sorts of places,” Kirks said. “We want to encourage our Sonoma County human residents to be patient and adapt to help the many bird species nesting in our area to try and survive.”

It’s been two weeks since Over two weeks have past since the Dillenbergs discovered the nest, about the same amount of time for hummingbird eggs to hatch.

“I’m anxious to see some chicks,” Jutta Dillenberg said.

Tom Dillenberg started feeding the hummingbirds that fluttered around his home about thirty years ago, adding feeders in the front and backyards. But this was the first hummingbird nest they’ve come across.

“I’ve always thought they were neat birds,” Tom said. “We’ve seen other kinds of birds’ nests in our backyard but never a hummingbird nest.”

“We know, based on National Audubon's research that two-thirds of our North American Birds are at risk of extinction due to climate change impacts,” Kirks said.

“Adapting to a bird nest in an odd location, observing and enjoying the process of success from eggs hatching to fledgling can be a wonderful experience, calming, and give us the feeling we are helping species who bring us all so much joy in our environment.”

Jutta Dillenberg posted about finding the hummingbird nest on neighborhood social network Nextdoor and it sparked several comments from intrigued neighbors.

A neighbor’s comment caught her eye. They, too, wrote about a similar experience with an oddly placed nest.

“We just discovered a hummingbird made her nest from our solar powered string lights hanging from our pergola,” said the comment from Stephanie Rose. “That’s a wild ride but they must not mind the motion! Enjoy your guests.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.