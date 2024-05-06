A black bear strolled through Ryan McKean’s yard on Monticello Road in Napa as he drank his coffee at 6:15 a.m. Monday. About 70 miles away, a different black bear walked up John Stephen’s drive in Guerneville.

McKean had just started his workweek at his dining room table when he saw something large out of the corner of his eye.

“It was completely shocking,” said the new father of a 3-week old.

He called neighbors to alert them — McKean has dogs, cats and goats and, like his neighbors, was concerned about his animals’ safety.

Shy and somewhat fearful, black bears tend to stay out of sight. But in the spring, people may see more as young males roam in search of new hunting and mating grounds.

Black bear sightings in Sonoma and Napa counties are rare, but occurring more frequently.

According to California Fish and Wildlife, there are 30,000 to 40,000 black bears in the state. But exactly how many live in Sonoma County is hard to pin down.

Black bears have been sighted in Sonoma County Regional Parks and the Mayacamas Mountains. McKean’s house, less than a mile from Silverado Resort, sits just below the foothills and open space of Atlas Peak.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sIvfxZk61PQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Stephen Hammerich, wildlife specialist, has spent a decade reviewing footage from wildlife cameras in Pepperwood Preserve just north of Santa Rosa.

“We’ve been getting an increase in bear detections, so it’s not surprising (to see them in town) but it’s pretty unusual,” he said.

Like black bears in Yosemite and Tahoe, these visitors likely came for food.

“We don’t usually see bears unless there’s something that attracts them in, like trash, compost piles, beehives or fruit trees,” Hammerich said.

Generally, bears are not a threat to people and pets. “For the most part, black bears are kind of scared and usually run away,“ he said. If you do see a bear, make yourself big and make noise.

Black bears avoid conflict and attacks are very rare, according to Sheila Murphy, wildlife technician for Sonoma County Regional Parks. If a black bear attacks, fight back, according to the regional parks’ website.

As black bear populations increase in Sonoma and Napa Counties, residents can help keep them safe. Above all, keep food and trash out of bears’ reach. Bear proof trash and compost bins, at home and especially when camping.

