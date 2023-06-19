Black hairstylists in the North Bay fight for hair equality

Ziquita Rángel and Jasmin Montgomery are just two stylists who educate kids, clients and students on how important hair care is and where to find products.|
ELSA CAVAZOS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 19, 2023, 11:29AM

All hair types require knowledge and skill before a stylist can begin to do their work and help their clients shine. And any client with texture, thickness or curls will tell you their hair is unique and requires an extra special touch, and lots of skill. Fortunately, there are a few stylists who have the expertise to handle these hair types, and they are in high demand.

“Black hair is a fundamental part of Black History. From braids to Afros to locs, our hair tells a story about the Black experience and our heritage,” writer Nyah Peebles said in a post on HBCU Buzz, a site dedicated to historically Black colleges and universities. “How we wear our hair can be a sense of self-expression and identity and is an integral part of Black culture that has transcended generations.”

Black hairstyles can range from braids to twists, dreadlocks, cornrows and Afros. And many Black people have been discriminated against because of their hair. The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, is a bill in Congress to prohibit race-based hair discrimination, which is the denial of employment and educational opportunities because of hair texture or protective hairstyles including braids, locs, twists or Bantu knots. Twenty states, including California, have adopted versions of the Crown Act into law.

Ziquita Rángel remembers being drawn to hair since she was 5 and would often braid extensions into her Barbie’s hair. Her mother went to beauty school and taught her, and her siblings, how to do their own hair, too.

Rángel began her career working with clients in 2013 at the Christopher Downs salon in Tiburon. Before this, Rángel attended beauty school in San Rafael and got her license.

Since then, her journey has taken her to high places, such as coloring wigs for Oakland native Zendaya, Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige.

Rángel owned Salon Eclectic in Rohnert Park, but has since revamped it into a new venture called Mixed Strands, a hair salon that she describes as a collective for hairstylists. Ragel also has Mixed Strands Luxury Hair, a luxury hair line that is sold out of her salon and will be available to purchase online soon. She offers extensions for people with tight coil, looser coil, waves and more hair types. In the future, Rángel wants to offer as much selection as she can including tape ins, clip ons and wigs. Next year, Rángel said, she will be launching a Mixed Strands product line as well as host a program to get young stylists workforce-ready.

Traveling to find a good hairstylist

Rángel said many of her clients had to travel to Oakland, Sacramento or San Francisco to get their hair done. Being able to provide a close-proximity service makes her sing and dance with happiness.

“You have to understand the laws of color and the laws of hair, the texture, the porosity, the coil, all of those things,” Rángel said. “It’s important to have someone like myself, so that the women and men here can get their services and feel good stepping out of a salon. Sometimes the person (doing the service) doesn’t know what they’re doing or are overzealous because they’re like, ‘Yeah, I can do whatever.’ And then they (clients) come out, sometimes traumatized. So, you’ve got to work on understanding it. And I made sure to do that. It was very, very important. Nobody wants to come out looking like a square or a mushroom.”

Ukiah resident Elizabeth Bohanan looked for hairstylists around town and said when she’d inquire about their services, they would be honest and tell her they would not be able to style her properly. Then, she found a place in Sacramento, but that was a 2½-hour drive, one-way. One day, as she researched hair hashtags on Instagram, she found Rángel. Although she still has to travel for her hair, the drive is a little over an hour away from Ukiah.

Bohanan is keeping her hair natural, meaning she’s not using harsh chemicals on her hair. She schedules a trim service with Rángel every couple of months for upkeep. Rángel said she teaches her clients how to properly take care of their hair by breaking down the texture and scalp in order to see her less for their own benefit.

“It’s really just trimming. Like deep conditioning, just keeping it healthy and trying to get it to grow. That’s my goal right now, is growing out my hair,” she said. “We’ve done a couple of fun things where she’s done flat ironing. I know she (Rángel) does wigs and weaves. She can pretty much do it all.”

‘We can love on it, restore it, repair it’

Rángel values the community she serves and wants people to know she is here and available to try new styles with clients.

And they all have a right to access the services they need.

“I want to do what I love to do and make people feel good. You have to go out to Oakland and San Francisco to smell culture. Here, you have to grab and find your culture, within your surroundings, so I just want people to not have the scratch to survive about their hair,” she said. “And that we can love on it, restore it, repair it and get it healthy, get it to life, get it to grow, because what I do most out of anything, is I care for hair and I grow hair.”

In March, All Things Hair wanted to look at hair inequality in women over the age of 16 in the United States. The survey found that women of color with 4c hair, which is characterized as kinky or coarse hair, were being subjected to Afro Tax or Texture Tax. Meaning women with 4c hair face price discrimination and lack of availability and variety of hair care services and products.

The survey also found 19.6% of Black women have to travel more than one hour to have their hair styled.

Black hairstylists in the North Bay

“I really am passionate about what I do because I love this. A lot of people discredit hairstylists and barbers,” she said. “And a lot of people think that they overcharge, but when you find someone who's passionate in this and breaks down this in a scientific matter, you want someone who's going to break down the cuticle for you. If they can break down the hair standard for you, that might be your person.”

A vocation out of necessity

Alicia Hendricks, mother of five, never saw herself doing hair. Even though everyone around her suggested she do it, she was relentless. Until she finally gave in because of necessity. Her family was in need of an emergency, they were about to lose their home.

“I initially started doing the style that I specifically do now because me and my family were in the process of losing our home. So it was more so me getting into it, because there was a need, so I was like the need is, I need to be able to make money now doing something that I already know how to do,” she said.

Hendricks is the oldest of eight sisters and learned from her mother and her sisters how to do hair. However, she doesn't love all styles. Braiding is not her favorite but doing locs is her staple. Now, she is doing it because she is passionate about it.

Hendricks is located in Napa but used to live in Oakland. She said even though the Bay Area has several Black hair stylists, clients travel to see her because of her specialty. Hendricks specializes in locs and natural hair, which not everyone does. But she said there is not a big market for her services in Napa because there is not a high population of people who need them.

“I've had people come as far as San Diego because they couldn't find anybody,” she said.

Hendricks had difficulty looking for a barber for her own children. She said it would be great if there were more hairstylists focusing on natural hair, so people do not have to travel as far.

Her favorite part is restoring people’s confidence through her skills.

“I have clients who are going through chemo treatment, I have clients who suffer from alopecia (hair loss). So just being able to give them that, that's probably like the most rewarding for me, even on days where I'm exhausted, and I'm like, I don't want to do this, then I meet somebody that just kind of pours into me and allows me to pour into them,” she said.

Helping others learn, style hair

In Rohnert Park, a different hair studio resides. Multicultural Hair Studio is owned by Jasmin Montgomery, who is well known in the community and has seen generations of clients walk through her shop doors. She has been a stylist for 24 years. Born in San Francisco and raised in Sonoma County, she attended school at the Atlanta Technical Institute in 1997.

Montgomery moved back to Sonoma County in 2002. After that, she quickly made a name for herself in the community.

“It was instantaneous. I started working at a salon in Santa Rosa and I had instant clientele because there was just nobody here that did ethnic hair, really. I’ve never not been busy,” she said.

She has owned a salon for 14 years with in-house braiders, and someone specializing in dreadlocks. She said they were able to do every style possible. When she started the business, she would see 40 to 50 clients a week. Now, she sees about two a day, which leaves her time to train apprentices and up-and-coming stylists in the area.

Her favorite part is working on children’s hair, she said. Often she’ll help educate children and their families who don’t understand what products and services are necessities for healthy hair.

“Sometimes they (kids) come from foster care. Sometimes they are part of these adoptive families where there’s a lot of mixed race going on. And unfortunately, when these Black kids get adopted into these white families, people do not know how to take care of their hair,” she said. “Fortunately for some of these kids, these families have sought out help. To see a child with very low self-esteem transform into a smiling, confident little being is one of the most delightful things I’ve experienced doing hair.”

These are her “littles.” Montgomery has been able to see many of them grow up and some of them have children of their own.

Montgomery stressed there is a dire need for more resources for families and children when it comes to Black hair care. She said she’s reached out to various sources to get funding to create a program to help educate Sonoma County residents on Black hair, one of those sources being Santa Rosa Junior College. Montgomery is hoping she and the college could collaborate on a program to offer services and teach others how to style Black hair.

Though she specializes in Black hair, Montgomery emphasized she styles people from all walks of life with various hair types. There is no preference over another, everyone is welcome.

Carving their own path

In order to receive a license from the California Department of Consumer Affairs Board of Barbering and Cosmetology, students have to be accepted into a program, complete thousands of hours worth of education at school and through apprenticeships, and pass written and practical exams for the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology. On top of the formal process for getting a license, students must pay for fees, course materials, transportation and products. According to the Board of Barbering and Cosmetology, in 2022, the overall pass rate for barbers was 47% and 53% for cosmetology, which means they can prep, style, cut and color hair.

Inequality in hair care

In March, All Things Hair wanted to look at hair inequality in women over the age of 16 in the United States. The survey found that women of color with 4c hair, which is characterized as kinky, or coarse hair, were being subjected to Afro Tax or Texture Tax. Meaning women with 4c hair face price discrimination and lack of availability and variety of hair care services and products.

51.1% of women with coily hair spend more than $100 at hair salons, followed by 28.1% of women with curly hair, 22.4% of women with wavy hair, and 18.9% of women with straight hair.

5.2% of women with coily hair have to travel more than three hours, compared to only 0.5% of women with straight hair.

19.6% of Black women have to travel more than one hour to have their hair styled, followed by 15.2% of Hispanic/Latina women, 12.2% of Asian women, 8.7% of multiracial/biracial women, and 3.9% of white/Caucasian women.

5.2% of women with coily hair in the U.S. spend more than $100 on hair products each month, followed by women with curly and straight hair at 2.5% and 1.7% for women with wavy hair.

19.2% of Black women shop at drugstores for their hair products, compared to 42% of Asian women and multiracial/biracial women, 30.1% of white/Caucasian women, and 26.1% of Hispanic/Latina women.

75.9% of Black women in the U.S. are more likely to purchase their hair products from beauty supply stores.

Source: All Things Hair

“Part of the reason why I have my own hair salon was because to rent a booth from somebody in a white hair salon was like Mission Impossible. And if you did get your foot in the door, you were always the problem,” Montgomery said. “Your clients change the atmosphere and it just ends up being a very uncomfortable situation. So I was literally forced into opening up my own little hair studio.”

Unlike other women who see salon visits as relaxing and a treat, Black women who go into white hair salons may experience something entirely different.

“I was gonna say (there’s) more integration. But I don't think that would be appropriate, because it's actually very uncomfortable for Black women to get their hair done at white salons. Because they become a petting zoo. They become a sideshow,” she said, “(They’re asked) 50 million questions while they're just trying to get their hair done. So no, that's not what people want, either.”

On May 5, the nonprofit Petaluma Blacks for Community Development hosted an event at the Petaluma Community Center to discuss how to style Black hair. Brendnetta Ashley, hairstylist and artistic educator with the Salon by Instyle, spoke to a crowd of 20 people, adults, teenagers and children about her expertise.

“I will tell you in cosmetology schools … they do not teach texture. And it is a huge conversation that we're having that it needs to be a part of the curriculum. It needs to be a part of what you do as a test to exam out,” Ashley said. “So then that way, every hairstylist should be able to do all different types of hair. And that's one of the things that I kind of pride myself on. When people say, ‘Are you a texture specialist?’ No. I can do anybody's hair who sits in my chair. If you are a hair cutter, you should be able to cut anybody's hair.”

