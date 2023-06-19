All hair types require knowledge and skill before a stylist can begin to do their work and help their clients shine. And any client with texture, thickness or curls will tell you their hair is unique and requires an extra special touch, and lots of skill. Fortunately, there are a few stylists who have the expertise to handle these hair types, and they are in high demand.

“Black hair is a fundamental part of Black History. From braids to Afros to locs, our hair tells a story about the Black experience and our heritage,” writer Nyah Peebles said in a post on HBCU Buzz, a site dedicated to historically Black colleges and universities. “How we wear our hair can be a sense of self-expression and identity and is an integral part of Black culture that has transcended generations.”

Black hairstyles can range from braids to twists, dreadlocks, cornrows and Afros. And many Black people have been discriminated against because of their hair. The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, is a bill in Congress to prohibit race-based hair discrimination, which is the denial of employment and educational opportunities because of hair texture or protective hairstyles including braids, locs, twists or Bantu knots. Twenty states, including California, have adopted versions of the Crown Act into law.

Ziquita Rángel remembers being drawn to hair since she was 5 and would often braid extensions into her Barbie’s hair. Her mother went to beauty school and taught her, and her siblings, how to do their own hair, too.

Rángel began her career working with clients in 2013 at the Christopher Downs salon in Tiburon. Before this, Rángel attended beauty school in San Rafael and got her license.

Since then, her journey has taken her to high places, such as coloring wigs for Oakland native Zendaya, Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige.

Rángel owned Salon Eclectic in Rohnert Park, but has since revamped it into a new venture called Mixed Strands, a hair salon that she describes as a collective for hairstylists. Ragel also has Mixed Strands Luxury Hair, a luxury hair line that is sold out of her salon and will be available to purchase online soon. She offers extensions for people with tight coil, looser coil, waves and more hair types. In the future, Rángel wants to offer as much selection as she can including tape ins, clip ons and wigs. Next year, Rángel said, she will be launching a Mixed Strands product line as well as host a program to get young stylists workforce-ready.

Traveling to find a good hairstylist

Rángel said many of her clients had to travel to Oakland, Sacramento or San Francisco to get their hair done. Being able to provide a close-proximity service makes her sing and dance with happiness.

“You have to understand the laws of color and the laws of hair, the texture, the porosity, the coil, all of those things,” Rángel said. “It’s important to have someone like myself, so that the women and men here can get their services and feel good stepping out of a salon. Sometimes the person (doing the service) doesn’t know what they’re doing or are overzealous because they’re like, ‘Yeah, I can do whatever.’ And then they (clients) come out, sometimes traumatized. So, you’ve got to work on understanding it. And I made sure to do that. It was very, very important. Nobody wants to come out looking like a square or a mushroom.”

Ukiah resident Elizabeth Bohanan looked for hairstylists around town and said when she’d inquire about their services, they would be honest and tell her they would not be able to style her properly. Then, she found a place in Sacramento, but that was a 2½-hour drive, one-way. One day, as she researched hair hashtags on Instagram, she found Rángel. Although she still has to travel for her hair, the drive is a little over an hour away from Ukiah.

Bohanan is keeping her hair natural, meaning she’s not using harsh chemicals on her hair. She schedules a trim service with Rángel every couple of months for upkeep. Rángel said she teaches her clients how to properly take care of their hair by breaking down the texture and scalp in order to see her less for their own benefit.

“It’s really just trimming. Like deep conditioning, just keeping it healthy and trying to get it to grow. That’s my goal right now, is growing out my hair,” she said. “We’ve done a couple of fun things where she’s done flat ironing. I know she (Rángel) does wigs and weaves. She can pretty much do it all.”

‘We can love on it, restore it, repair it’

Rángel values the community she serves and wants people to know she is here and available to try new styles with clients.