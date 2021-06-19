‘Black joy is a form of resistance': LA’s Juneteenth is partying with purpose

FILE - In this June 17, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden hands a pen to Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., after signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. From left, Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif, Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., Opal Lee, Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., obscured, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Majority Whip James Clyburn of S.C., Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, obscured, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

A small group converged Tuesday evening on the wide alleyway in downtown Los Angeles' warehouse district. The young Black men and women filed out of cars and dapped and hugged the way you would any other day before the great pandemic.

Then they got down to business.

The meeting was a walkthrough for a block party they were planning to celebrate Juneteenth. It was dark out, but the unconventional venue was illuminated by street lamps and the bright security lights on nearby loading docks. So was the colorful graffiti on nearly every inch of the surrounding buildings.

"I️'ve literally driven down almost every dark corner in this city, at 2 and 3 a.m., looking for a space where we can bring some light and joy via our block party," said Brian Henry, the party's creator and lead organizer. "I happened across this space in 2019 and said, 'Wow! This would be incredible.'"

In the past, the group had hosted the block party in parking lots. "This is the first time we're hosting in what feels like a city block," Henry said triumphantly.

Juneteenth will be the first major opportunity to party in public after the city opened back up Tuesday with the rest of California. There are celebrations underway all over the L.A. area, including a parade in Inglewood and a block party in Leimert Park on Saturday.

For younger Black Angelenos, the celebrations are a much needed cleanser after a devastating year. COVID-19 struck the Black community across the U.S. harder than most other groups. Many lost businesses and jobs; others lost their health — or their lives. There was the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and the protests that swept across the country.

After so much sadness, something else was needed.

"Black joy," Henry declared, "is a form of resistance."

The prominent L.A. deejay started the annual block party in 2014 to celebrate something simpler: his birthday. Davon Johnson, a production designer and architect, joined him in 2016. They were on track to grow the "B-Hen Block Party" last year until COVID-19 hit.

They took a moment to regroup and decided that they wanted to have an even bigger celebration when the world opened back up.

"We wanted to do this on Juneteenth," Johnson said. "This is a moment where we can showcase that Black people are doing amazing, beautiful, positive things."

On Tuesday night, the group of friends and collaborators walked the length of the alleyway together, each team member sharing new ideas and noting concerns aloud. Johnson had security on his mind. Naydea Davis, the event's logistics manager, was trying to imagine the flow of traffic and how to control it.

"We can use this to our advantage," she said about a chain-link fence before moving on to how many bike racks they might need to block entrances. Lulit Solomon, Henry's manager and the director of operations for the event, kept a running tally of how much every idea and concern would cost.

Henry showed off the space to Nico Craig, another deejay he'd invited to spin alongside him, motioning with his hands where Craig would stand. Henry planned an eclectic set that'll keep everybody moving, "not your typical Top 40, or your trap set."

"I'm gonna play music from across the diaspora to ensure that everyone feels welcome — New Orleans bounce, Afrobeats, Baltimore club, Bay Area hyphy," he said. "It all lends to a sense of community."

Johnson said the party was also an opportunity for younger organizers and event planners to share new ideas on how to celebrate the holiday. The result this year? A Saturday night dance party with LED screens, livestreaming and projection mapping.

The team is expecting 800 to 1,000 people, at a cost of $40 per ticket, to show up and party.

Tylynn Burns, Ashlee Cartznes, Kayla Valentine, Rebecca Magett, Tai Spears and Amanda Scott — the women of House Party Creative — were all exhausted by Friday afternoon. They spent the week organizing a slate of Juneteenth events. One, a yoga session and sound bath to promote wellness and healthful Black fatherhood, went off without a hitch Wednesday.