Black-led student groups mobilizing for racial justice in Sonoma County

When protesters poured into the streets of Santa Rosa after George Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police, Jeremiah Medler joined the crowd and added his voice to the passionate cry for greater strides in addressing racial injustice.

But the 24-year-old dance choreographer and activist also saw what he described as disorder in those early protests, with no clear organization and few people of color serving as rally leaders, he said

When property was damaged and buildings vandalized, it marred the message and undermined an effort intended to boost and safeguard Black residents and other minorities.

“It didn’t seem like a space for me, but more a space for them,” Medler said.

He reflected on the need for peaceful protests led by people of color in Sonoma County, and quickly gathered other activists, forming Uplifting Black Leaders, an all-ages coalition focused on improving the lives of marginalized groups with persistent action and policy reforms.

Uplifting Black Leaders, or UBL, whose leadership has ties to the Black Student Union at Santa Rosa Junior College, has since assembled some of the largest rallies in the county over the past month to confront systemic racism. And its student members have spurred a reckoning over diversity at SRJC, supporting early efforts to establish an ethnic studies department on campus.

Now the two groups are gathering input from an array of local social justice organizations and crafting a cohesive agenda, one they intend to present to city and county officials who are confronting multiple and sometimes competing calls for change.

Dejane Kidder, 20, UBL co-president with Medler and vice president of the SRJC student union, said she values the support of allies and white people who have been committed so far. But she drew a distinction between fighting for the Black community and fighting beside it, noting, “this is the time when (Black) voices need to be heard.”

“We wanted to find something that could deliver the message we wanted to deliver,” said Kidder, a political science student at SRJC and an Oakland native. “We didn’t want looting. We didn’t want violence. We didn’t want disrespect. We were trying to get (police and elected officials) to hear us and understand why we were so upset and hurt.”

Kidder and UBL vice president Delashay Carmona-Benson, 50, an adult reentry student studying humanities at SRJC, began their activism on campus in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.

Despite membership in nearly a dozen clubs and holding several student leadership positions, Carmona-Benson said she “didn’t feel any sense of belonging” at the school. While 45% of the students are minorities or people of color, according to the college, Black students make up just 2% of the student body.

“I didn’t fit anywhere,” Carmona-Benson said.

The Black Student Union delivered a list of demands to SRJC President Frank Chong at a June 6 rally when 2,000 people marched from the Santa Rosa campus to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

At the top of the list: greater access to financial aid for Black students; more diverse staffing; strategic planning to retain disadvantaged students; and campus services and spaces tailored for Black people.

An SRJC spokesperson said last week the college intends to be responsive to that call and implement changes that will foster an “increasingly equitable and anti-racist environment.”

Significant momentum also has built up behind the request for the college to establish an ethnic studies department, a step embraced by other universities of late, and one that has drawn early support from SRJC students, instructors and the Academic Senate.

English professor Michael Hale described the solidarity amassing behind that idea as unprecedented in his eight years at the college.

“I have never seen a moment where the leadership of the various shared governance, faculty and staff have been so enthusiastic to listen and support,” Hale said. “It seems to be a very leading demand that has galvanized enthusiastic support — not just lip service — where the Academic Senate has made it a priority next year.”

Formal buy-in from Chong, SRJC’s board of trustees, and the Chancellor’s Office of the California Community College system would all be required to advance the proposal.

In the near-term, SRJC has begun exploring scholarships for Black students and committed to advancing cultural training for faculty and staff, Kidder said.

Uplifting Black Leaders and the Black Student Union are organizing rallies on Saturday in Petaluma and July 11 in Santa Rosa. The latter event is shaping up to be the largest yet, Carmona-Benson said.

The trio of activists — Medler, Kidder and Carmona-Benson — voiced appreciation for the elected officials and police chiefs who have agreed to meet with them, but they vowed that their campaign for change will seek to hold those leaders to their pledges while calling out others for inaction or hiding behind symbolic gestures.

“I want to make sure we’re holding everybody accountable, including ourselves, for what they signed up for,” Medler said. “This is not a trend. This is a lifestyle. After this issue, we’re attacking the next one until everything is where it should be.”

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.