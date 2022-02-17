Black postmistress lost her job in 1983 because of age, racial discrimination

When Oralee Anderson-Francois was appointed postmistress in 1979 of a tiny post office in Villa Grande, near Monte Rio along the Russian River, it was a career dream come true. Until it wasn’t.

The Santa Rosa mother supported her foster, adopted and biological children and moved into a house after her appointment. But in 1983 the family’s stability came to a halt when Anderson-Francois was fired after postal officials accused her of falsifying records and misappropriating funds.

“It’s the end of a dream. From day one it was my dream to be a postmistress,” she told The Press Democrat a year later.

The firing turned into a 3 ½ year battle between the Post Office and Anderson-Francois, who went by Anderson at the time. In 1984 an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission examiner concluded that Anderson-Francois was fired because of race and age discrimination, but the Post Office initially refused to hire her back.

Amid pay loss she was unable to make mortgage payments and nearly lost her home. The Anderson Home Fund was established at Community Baptist Church, where she worshiped in Santa Rosa.

“The Post Office has mishandled this case and virtually destroyed her life,” David Johnson, a representative for the NAACP, said in 1986.

The 1984 EEOC examiner said Anderson-Francois was in an “atmosphere of almost total racial isolation” and postal service officials who reviewed her records “were insensitive to her Black perspective on the world.”

The commission’s ruling in her favor “was based on comparison of her case with that of another postal employee — a white man — who committed similar infractions but received only a letter of warning,” according to a 1986 Press Democrat report.

In the summer of 1986 the EEOC ordered the Post Office to rehire Anderson-Francois. In response, the postal service assigned her to a clerk position. NAACP members and other supporters of Anderson-Francois protested her demotion outside the tiny Villa Grande Post Office.

By the fall, she was rehired as postmistress, this time in Yorkville, a small community northwest of Cloverdale. She received retroactive pay and benefits from her termination date, and she ended up having a 30-year postal service career.

“My reception at the (Yorkville) Post Office was beautiful. Everyone came up and said congratulations and talked about changes in the system because of my case,” she told the PD in September 1986. “I feel pretty good about going back to being postmaster. That’s what I wanted.”

See the gallery above for photos of trailblazing postmistress Oralee Anderson-Francois.