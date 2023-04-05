The Black Therapy Fund will connect Sonoma County’s residents to culturally competent therapists in a program administered by the Sonoma County Black Forum in partnership with Sonoma County and the NAACP Santa Rosa-Sonoma Chapter.

Up to 234 qualified residents will be able to receive 12 free counseling sessions with vouchers valued up to $150 per session.

“The only requirements are to be a Sonoma County resident and be in need of therapy,” said D’mitra Smith, program manager for the Sonoma County Black Therapy Fund.

This locally developed program attempts to remove barriers to mental health services by providing free vouchers to virtual mental health sessions through culturally competent therapists.

“Cultural competency, when we're looking at mental health, is basically a provider that understands how the intersecting aspects of people's identity can be factors in our well-being and our mental health,” Smith said.

These intersecting aspects could include race, gender, sexual orientation and immigration, she added.

Participants will be connected to Sonoma County therapists and therapists from San Francisco-based On the Margins, a nonprofit that collaborates with other groups to design and implement anti-racist, joy-focused, affirming practices, and Oakland-based Sankofa Holistic Counseling Services, Smith said.

Of the over 40 therapists who are part of the program, all are BIPOC with some bilingual therapists available as well, she added.

Though this program is open to everyone, she said the program’s origins were focused on supporting the mental health needs of Black people who have disproportionately been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and systemic racism in our community.

Similarly, the name was intentionally chosen to center the Black community and their mental health needs throughout this region, Smith added.

“We really don't have specific programs for Black mental health in Sonoma County,” she said.

Especially alarming is the 10-plus year difference in life expectancy of Sonoma County’s Black residents compared to other residents, she said.

According to the Portrait of Sonoma 2021, a quality of life report issued by Sonoma County, released January 2022, the life expectancy of Black Sonoma County residents’ is 71 years.

Whereas the average life expectancy for Sonoma County’s Asian residents is 85 years, 82 years for white residents and 86 years for Latinos.

No data was available for Native American residents.

The urgency for mental health services are compounded by the over representation of Black residents in Sonoma County’s homeless population, Smith said.

Though Sonoma County’s Black residents make up 1.5% of the population, they comprise about 6% of the homeless population, according to the 2021 Portrait of Sonoma.

The Black Therapy Fund is one of 27 community-based programs to address disparities made worse by the pandemic, said Kristen Font, a spokesperson for Sonoma County.

The county allocated $39 million toward these programs out of a total of $96 million it received from the federal government via the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to offset the negative impacts of COVID-19.

The county allocated $574,200 to the Black Therapy Fund, according to a county news release.

The program is currently about 25% full and will accept applications until all 234 people have their funding, Smith said.

"We want people to get the help that they need so that they can thrive,“ Smith said.

“We're done surviving. We want people to thrive.“

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.