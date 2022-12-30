Blanket brigade rolled out to rescue pet pooch in Santa Rosa

Bella the dog found herself in a precarious position while at Terracina Apartments in Santa Rosa.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 29, 2022, 5:34PM
Updated 4 minutes ago

A dog rescue was underway Friday for Bella, who found herself perched on the balcony outside a window of an apartment at Terracina Apartments on West College Avenue in Santa Rosa. Residents were ready with a blanket — instead of bucket — brigade, in case Bella decided to leap. But a firefighter with the Santa Rosa Fire Department gained access to the apartment and Bella jumped back through the window.

