Blanket brigade rolled out to rescue pet pooch in Santa Rosa
A dog rescue was underway Friday for Bella, who found herself perched on the balcony outside a window of an apartment at Terracina Apartments on West College Avenue in Santa Rosa. Residents were ready with a blanket — instead of bucket — brigade, in case Bella decided to leap. But a firefighter with the Santa Rosa Fire Department gained access to the apartment and Bella jumped back through the window.
