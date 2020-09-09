Blaze near Willits at a standstill, Hwy. 101 still closed

Firefighters were able to prevent the Oak fire in Mendocino County from gaining more ground Tuesday, helped by scaled-back winds and a layer of thick smoke that kept temperatures in the area cooler than expected.

The blaze, which sparked Monday afternoon five miles north of Willits before exploding to 700-acres by nightfall, stood at 863 acres Tuesday night, the same size as early Tuesday morning, Cal Fire said.

The mix of subdued winds and cooler temperatures helped double containment figures for the blaze to 10% compared to 5% Tuesday morning, Cal Fire said.

The blanket of smoke that covered the area came after an uptick in activity on the August Complex fires burning in the Mendocino National Forest northeast of the Oak fire, said Cal Fire spokeswoman Trisha Austin.

“We haven’t experienced the winds that we expected, and we’ve not had the heat we’ve expected,” Austin said. “The cover of smoke has actually assisted us on the Oak fire.”

The August Complex had consumed 356,300 acres by Tuesday night, an increase of 6,700 acres compared to the day prior, the U.S. Forest Service said. The flurry of fire activity on the complex led the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office to issue additional evacuation orders east of Covelo midday Tuesday.

“You can see that had a lot of growth today,” Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall said of the August Complex. “That’s pretty frightening.”

Back near Willits, nearly 4,350 people remained under mandatory evacuation and an additional 2,275 were told to be prepared in case the Oak fire headed their direction, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Lt. Shannon Barney said.

The blaze sparked Monday afternoon north of Big John Road and Skyview Road near the Brooktrails community and quickly expanded to a 700-acre wildland fire by nightfall, Cal Fire said.

It also led to the closure of Highway 101 for a 13-mile stretch north of Willits until trees could be cleared from the area, Austin said.

The removal, which rolled over to Tuesday, was needed because the trees could fall onto the roadway if they caught fire, posing a risk to drivers, she said.

Air pollution over Willits was at the most extreme end of a six-tier scale Tuesday evening, and slightly less hazardous in surrounding areas such as Ukiah, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-run AirNow website said.

The smoke clouding the region darkened the skies above Willits with such intensity that it appeared to be nighttime. Cars drove with their headlights turned on and street lights flickered on in the middle of the day.

“It was apocalyptic,” said Sean Zadig, a Berkeley resident who drove to Willits Tuesday to pick up his grandmother after she was evacuated from her Booktrails home Monday afternoon.

Zadig’s grandmother and her 15-year-old chihuahua, Toto, first went to a friend’s house in Willits after fleeing their home.

She originally wanted to stay close to home, but relatives were able to convince her that the area’s air quality merited her relocation with Zadig’s mother in Fremont, he said.

“Even in Fremont the air isn’t great, but compared to this Mars hellscape that was in Willits, we were relieved,” Zadig said.

Gusting winds were forecast for the region late Tuesday and early Thursday, though they were expected to be about half as strong as the powerful winds that passed over the area on Sunday and Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Staff Writers Lori Carter, Ethan Varian and Mary Callahan contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.