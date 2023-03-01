Blizzard conditions close major highways and roads in Lake Tahoe area

After another winter storm pummeled Northern California this week with relentless rain and snow, blizzard conditions shuttered most major highways and roads in the Greater Lake Tahoe region.

A blizzard warning was issued for Monday through Wednesday morning for portions of the Sierra Nevada, including Interstate 80 and Highway 50, the two major east-west highways that connect Northern California and Nevada.

"The roads are closed. All of them," officials with the Mono County Sheriff's Office warned drivers Tuesday. "There is no alternate route, back way, or secret route. It's a blizzard, people. You cannot see your hand in front of your face, let alone a snow stake to guide your way. Stay home."

These are the most recent conditions for the major roads in the Tahoe region and elsewhere in California.

Ski resorts, including Palisades Tahoe, Northstar California Resort, Homewood Mountain Resort, Boreal Mountain, Heavenly Mountain, Kirkwood Mountain Resort, Diamond Peak Resort and Sugar Bowl Resort, had operational delays on Wednesday.

Donner Ski Ranch remained closed Wednesday and is planning to reopen Thursday.

At the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, there were 22 delayed flights as of 9:30 a.m.

Drivers can use the Caltrans road information tool to check conditions on major highways.