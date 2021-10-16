Blood banks in desperate need for donations as supply dwindles

Oct. 19 in Santa Rosa from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Red Cross Chapter located at 5297 Aero Drive. Oct. 20 in Petaluma from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Calvary Chapel of Petaluma located at 1955 S. McDowell Blvd.

The Vitalant donation center in Santa Rosa is located at 3505 Industrial Dr., which is open everyday. For more information on times and to make an appointment, visit vitalant.org .

Oct. 19 at Sonoma State University at the Bloodmobile in Parking Lot D located at 1801 E. Cotati Ave. in Rohnert Park from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Blood banks in Northern California and across the nation are sounding an alarm over a blood and platelet shortage the American Red Cross says amounts to a national emergency, with supplies at their lowest levels in at least six years.

The shortage, now in its third week, is the third and most severe supply crisis at blood banks since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to the Red Cross.

It has spurred blood banks, including those in the North Bay, to plead for donors of all blood types to visit as soon as they can, especially those with O-negative blood, the universal type that can be given to anyone in an emergency.

The Red Cross, which typically experiences a fall bounce-back from summer blood shortages, saw donor turnout drop to 10% of normal in September amid a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant.

“This is such an unusual situation,” said Justin Mueller, the regional donor services executive for the American Red Cross’s Northern California coastal region. “Throughout this pandemic, it's been 'How are we going to make sure we have enough blood products?' because the need is absolutely still there―and quite frankly, that's what we're tasked with each and every day.”

The Red Cross is the nation’s largest supplier of donated blood, providing supplies to hospitals, surgery centers and other health care facilities. They aim to maintain a 5-day supply of all blood types, but report stockpiles of O-positive and O-negative blood have dipped to less than a half-day supply in recent weeks. There’s also been a critical need for platelets, blood particles that help with clotting and have a five-day shelf life.

The shortage is the most significant since the beginning of the pandemic, a period of extraordinary strain for blood suppliers, said Cari Dighton, regional communications director for the American Red Cross Northern California coastal region.

The Red Cross does not have a fixed blood center in the North Bay but partners with organizations to host blood drives on a regular basis, as well as process and test the blood and distribute it to hospitals according to their needs.

The latest shortage stems from a simultaneous dip in supply and an increase in demand, said Justin Mueller, the Red Cross Northern California coast regional donor services executive.

On the supply side, many schools and institutions which traditionally hosted blood drives have not returned to normal operations, affecting regular blood drives that remain on hold due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. Businesses that used to host drives have shed employees and have fewer workers in the office or have closed entirely, Mueller said.

Hospitals are also experiencing a surge in patient cases that call for more blood to be on hand, he said. Many are seeking surgeries that were postponed during the peak of the pandemic. There’s also been an increase in trauma incidents since many lockdowns were lifted earlier this year.

The second emergency shortage three months ago was driven largely by that surge in demand tied to unanticipated additional trauma care, plus organ transplants and elective surgeries, many delayed along with other treatments due to the pandemic, Dighton said.

The first critical blood shortage of the pandemic began when much of the nation entered some form of lockdown over a year and a half ago. Schools and businesses canceled blood drives and people were less inclined to leave their homes and head to donation centers, Dighton said.

Vitalant, an independent, nonprofit blood bank with a branch in Santa Rosa, is experiencing a critical strain on supplies, said Kevin Adler, communications director.

“If you're eligible, if you're healthy and if you can donate, we desperately need you to give in the coming days and weeks,” Adler said.

The blood supply is always in flux, especially platelets because of their short shelf life.. And the need for blood at hospitals can’t be predicted by banks, so Vitalant, which has branches across the nation, tries to keep at least a four-day supply of all types on hand in case of any major disasters, Adler said.

Vitalant’s supply of type O-negative blood is now below two days. The stockpile of type A-plus, A-minus, B-negative and B-positive is just above two-days’ supply, Adler said.

Blood providers are also asking for Black and Latinx donors to give blood, which can help patients in those communities who would benefit from matching antigens more than just matching types, especially to help patients with sickle cell anemia, which predominantly impacts Black people in the U.S.

Outreach to those communities “is something that we just have not been as focused on previously,” Mueller said. “It's really just been looking at the types and that's not good enough.”