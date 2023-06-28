Blood services provider Vitalant urges public to donate blood during summer ‘trauma season’
Vitalant, a nationwide blood donor bank with locations in Sonoma County, is asking eligible blood donors to donate during the month of July.
July is one of the most critical periods during “trauma season,” the summer months where injuries from outdoor activities increase and blood donations decrease.
Donations in early July typically drop by 2,000 or more because of the Fourth of July holiday, according to Vitalant.
Though the donation centers will accept all blood types from eligible donors, Vitalant noted several that are particularly needed. O-positive and O-negative are the most universally used, as O-positive can help any patient with a positive blood type. And O-negative can help any patient regardless of their blood type.
Platelet donations are also constantly needed to assist open heart surgeries, transplants and cancer patients.
Vitalant will offer gifts to donors throughout the critical period. Those who donate at any Vitalant location in the first week of July will receive a Vitalant cooler or 200 bonus points in the organization’s donor recognition program.
Those who donate July 8-22 will receive an exclusive San Francisco Giants blood donor T-shirt.
Donors are able to give during a number of drives next month, or at any local donation center, including the Vitalant Donation Center at 3505 Industrial Drive in Santa Rosa.
The center is open seven days a week. For hours of operation or to schedule an appointment, visit the location’s website.
To schedule an appointment, visit vitalant.org or call (877) 258-4825
