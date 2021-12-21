Blount case scheduled to return to Sonoma County court Dec. 27

Prosecutors and defense attorneys plan to meet in court next Monday to continue laying ground rules for the upcoming jury trial of the former Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy accused of killing a man during a 2019 traffic stop.

Charles Blount, who faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and assault by a peace officer, is the first law enforcement agent in the county to be tried for homicide in relation to an on-duty, in-custody death.

In a pretrial hearing held on Dec. 10, the attorneys began arguing their motions in limine, which establish what evidence and testimony can be presented during trial.

They also discussed the jury questionnaire, the survey that will be given to potential candidates at the beginning of jury selection. The goal of the questionnaire is to help either side dismiss jurors with extreme opinions favoring or opposing law enforcement and other biases.

Originally set for Dec. 13, the hearing on pretrial motions was pushed to Dec. 20 due to weather and scheduling issues. On Monday, LaForge rescheduled the appearance for Dec. 27 at 1:30 p.m.

Jury selection will follow shortly after, LaForge said.

Previously, the parties in the case had agreed to tentatively plan for Jan. 3 as the first day of opening testimony. Delays are not uncommon in court proceedings, especially at this time of year.

Blount was arrested last year in connection to the Nov. 27, 2019 roadside killing of David Allen Ward of Bloomfield.

Ward had led authorities on a pursuit through west county early that morning after deputies identified his vehicle as one that had been reported stolen. Ward reported a carjacking days prior and had not told police he had recovered his vehicle in the interim.

After pulling over near his Bloomfield home, Ward did not comply to commands from deputies that he exit his car. Body-worn camera video of the incident showed Blount reaching into the car window, grabbing Ward by the arms and attempting to drag him out of the vehicle through the window. In the struggle that ensued, Blount bashed the man’s head into the window frame and put him in a now-banned neck hold. Another deputy at the scene, Jason Little, shot Ward with a stun gun.

Ward fell unconscious, was handcuffed face down on the ground, and died. The Marin County Coroner determined his death was homicide due to a “physical confrontation with law enforcement.” Blount, a 19-year Sheriff’s Office veteran, resigned before Sheriff Mark Essick could fire him and was arrested in November 2020 after a grand jury indicted him on manslaughter.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.