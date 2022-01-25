Blount trial delayed after Sonoma County court bailiff’s positive COVID-19 test

Testimony in the involuntary manslaughter trial of former Sonoma County Sheriff's Deputy Charles Blount has been delayed after a courtroom bailiff tested positive for COVID-19.

Superior Court Judge Robert LaForge told jurors Monday to go home and return to the Sonoma County Hall of Justice Thursday morning for the rest of the defense’s witness testimony, in accordance with state and county health protocols intended to limit the spread of the virus.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed last week they would be ready to give closing arguments Wednesday, after the defense wrapped up its case Monday afternoon. The recent developments postpone the jury’s deliberation by at least two days.

"It’s just a little bump in the road,“ LaForge said. ”We’re still ahead of the game.“

He and opposing counsel originally anticipated the trial of Blount, who is accused of killing Bloomfield resident David Ward during a 2019 traffic stop, would last through mid-February.

The Sheriff’s Office alerted court officials this past Saturday that LaForge’s bailiff tested positive that morning, according to Court Executive Officer Arlene Junior.

Because impaneled jurors are considered courthouse employees, state regulations require officials to notify members of the jury if they have potentially been exposed to the virus.

Junior met with each juror individually to determine whether they have received their COVID-19 vaccination and booster. Quarantine protocol after exposure differs based on vaccination status. It’s not clear if the delay to Thursday is due to an unvaccinated juror.

Public health officials provided COVID-19 testing to exposed jurors at the county complex Monday afternoon.

Last week, the prosecution completed its case and the defense began presenting its case to the jury.

Prosecutors have argued that Blount’s actions during the deadly traffic stop were reckless and unreasonable, while defense attorneys have countered that Blount’s use of force was justified, given the circumstances.

