Blown transformer knocks out power to 10,000 in east Santa Rosa, fire officials say

Around 10,000 people in east Santa Rosa lost power Monday morning due to a blown transformer, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The transformer did not cause a large fire in the area, though initially details were limited, said Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner.

The transformer at Brush Creek Road failed at around 11:42 a.m., possibly due to a small rodent, the Fire Department said in a tweet. PG&E crews were sent to the site.

PG&E could not immediately provide more information on the outage.

