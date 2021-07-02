Blue Angels release date for a return to San Francisco

The U.S. Navy's daredevil fighter jet pilots, the Blue Angels, are slated to return to the skies over San Francisco this fall, after a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fleet Week San Francisco confirmed Thursday its annual event will return Oct. 3 to 11 with the usual lineup of airplane stunts, ship tours and a nautical parade.

The waterfront air show — that always leads dogs to howl, babies to cry and locals to party on their rooftops — is scheduled for Oct. 8 to 10.

The Blue Angels will deliver the Navy's signature heart-pounding show in their new F-18 Super Hornet aircraft. A United 777 commercial airliner will also perform a fully choreographed act.

A procession of ships will enter the bay under the Golden Gate Bridge with a parade along the waterfront on Oct. 8 at 11:30 a.m.

Tours aboard amphibious carriers, destroyers and cruisers docked at the Port of San Francisco will be available to the public throughout the week and offer a glimpse into the day-to-day lives of the sailors serving in the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard.

More details on visiting ships and aircraft will be shared in August.

Fleet Week was held in San Francisco for the first time in 1981 under then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein.